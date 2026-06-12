West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Vows Zero Tolerance for Unrest

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a zero-tolerance policy against vandalism, hooliganism and attacks on police personnel following recent unrest in Kolkata.
The warning comes after violent protests in Park Circus left several police and security personnel injured and resulted in multiple arrests.
Adhikari, West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, has made law and order, anti-corruption measures and administrative reforms central to his government's early agenda.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has issued a stern warning against vandalism, hooliganism and attacks on law enforcement personnel, declaring that his government will adopt a "zero tolerance" approach towards any attempt to disrupt public order in the state. The remarks come in the wake of violent protests in Kolkata's Park Circus area, where clashes between demonstrators and security personnel left several police officers injured and led to dozens of arrests.
Adhikari, a prominent BJP leader and the first Chief Minister from the party to govern West Bengal, has placed law and order at the centre of his administration's agenda since assuming office in May 2026. A former Trinamool Congress leader who later emerged as one of the BJP's most influential faces in the state, Adhikari played a crucial role in expanding the party's presence in Bengal before leading it to a historic electoral victory.
His latest comments were prompted by unrest in Park Circus, a densely populated locality in central Kolkata known for its political sensitivity and diverse population. Violence reportedly erupted during protests linked to administrative action against alleged illegal structures, with demonstrators accused of pelting stones and damaging public property. Several police personnel and security force members were injured during the clashes.
Addressing the media after reviewing the situation, Adhikari said attacks on police personnel would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He assured law enforcement agencies of full government backing and warned that those responsible for violence would face strict legal consequences. The Chief Minister stressed that grievances should be addressed through lawful and democratic channels rather than through destruction of public property or attacks on officials.
The development is significant for West Bengal, a politically charged state that has witnessed frequent confrontations between rival political groups over the years. Law-and-order issues have often dominated political discourse in Bengal, with successive governments facing criticism from opponents over incidents of violence and public unrest.
Since taking office, Adhikari has repeatedly emphasised what he calls a programme of "systemic change" aimed at strengthening governance, curbing corruption and improving policing. His administration has announced measures ranging from anti-corruption initiatives to police reforms, while also promising greater institutional support for law enforcement agencies.