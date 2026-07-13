National Security First: CM Suvendu Adhikari Backs Suspension of Entry Passes for Kolkata Airport Mosque Prayers

National Security Priorities

After a BJP organisational meeting in Tamluk, Purba Medinipur, Adhikari told PTI, "National security and security of the airport will gain priority over everything else. As a chief minister, I will not comment further. The location of the Kolkata international airport is critical since both China and Bangladesh are close by. It cannot keep its gates open for outsiders." He also told PTI, "We have not stopped anyone from practising their religion, unlike what they [the opposition] said about us. Bakrid [Eid al-Adha] was observed adhering to animal slaughter laws, Muharram was observed without brandishing weapons, and there was no problem. Obey the law and act as good citizens. Observe your religions as a personal matter, without trying to influence others. Then everything will run smoothly."