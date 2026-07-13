Rahul Dravid Emerges As Contender For England Test Coach Role Following Brendon McCullum Sacking: Report

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As per an English newspaper report, Rahul Dravid is one of the names being looked at as England's next Test coach after the ECB decided to part ways with Brendon McCullum, following a four-year coaching tenure

Rahul Dravid Contender For England Test Coach Role
As per reports, Rahul Dravid name as came up as a potential candidate to become England's next Test coach. Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
Summary of this article

  • Indian great Rahul Dravid is one of the names in the potential list of England's next Test coach

  • While Dravid has no desire of assuming full time coaching role, this position could allow him extended periods at home

  • Dravid previously coached the Indian team and led to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and 2023 WTC and ODI final

Indian great Rahul Dravid has emerged as one of the contenders to succeed Brendon McCullum as England's Test coach after the New Zealander was removed following the team's disappointing run in the longest format.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Dravid features among a list of potential candidates including former England coach Andy Flower and ex-England spinner Richard Dawson.

McCullum's four-year tenure as Test coach ended after England's 1-2 home series defeat to New Zealand, with the England and Wales Cricket Board deciding that "the time is right to make a change" ahead of next year's Ashes.

He will remain in charge of the ODI and T20I sides.

The 53-year-old Dravid, who guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final, is seen as an attractive candidate because of his "meticulous" approach and deep understanding of the game.

However, the newspaper did point out that Dravid has "no desire" to coach full-time.

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"Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest," according to the report.

Among the leading candidates is Zimbabwe great Andy Flower, England's most successful coach in the modern era, having led the side to three Ashes series victories and the No. 1 Test ranking.

Flower has also enjoyed considerable success in franchise cricket, including consecutive IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dawson, currently head coach of Glamorgan, is also viewed as a serious option after impressing with his tactical acumen and coaching credentials at both county and international levels.

Other names mentioned in the report include Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, England Lions coach Andrew Flintoff, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson and former Australia coach Justin Langer.

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