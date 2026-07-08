Smart Meter Scheme cannot be Deemed Mandatory: Himachal Court

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PTI
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Amid smart meter installations in Himachal Pradesh, a court here has said that a consumer cannot be compelled to get the new device installed at their home or business establishment

Smart Meter Scheme cannot be Deemed Mandatory: Himachal Court
Smart Meter Scheme cannot be Deemed Mandatory: Himachal Court

Civil Judge Tina Malhotra was hearing a petition filed by a shop owner, Jaimal Singh, against the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), Lamblu.

Singh had challenged an HPSEBL notice warning that his power supply would be cut if a smart meter was not installed. The interim order came on July 6 and was made public on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the board argued that smart meters were being installed in commercial premises under the state government's policy and that in accordance with the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, electricity supply must be provided through an appropriate meter.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court said that while the smart meter scheme is currently being promoted, it cannot be deemed mandatory.

The provisions of the Electricity Act cannot be interpreted in a way that allows for pressuring consumers into installing smart meters or disconnecting their electricity supply, it said.

The court directed the HPSEBL to restore the power supply to the petitioner's shop using the old meter within 10 days from the date of the order.

It also clarified that this order has been passed merely as interim relief and a decision on the final merits of the case will be taken after a regular hearing. 

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