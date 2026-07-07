Felix Aliassime Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Serbinator Up Against Third Seed For A Spot In Semifinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates as the Serbian legend take on the third seed in the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the quarterfinal clash of between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Novak Djokovic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Novak Djokovic's search for the record 25th Grand Slam title continues as he takes on the third seed, Felix Auger-Aliassime, in the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026. The Serbian superstar defeated Roman Safiullin to reach the top eight, and with that win, he surpassed Roger Federer for most match wins at the All England Club. With injury to Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner yet to arrive at his best, the situation presents a golden chance for Djokovic to get his hands on the 25th major title. Auger-Aliassime has also impressed, cruising through his opening three matches without losing a set before defeating the in-form Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a gruelling five-set encounter. With Djokovic showing occasional vulnerability and the Canadian arriving in strong form, an exciting quarter-final is on the cards.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jul 2026, 08:54:46 pm IST Felix Aliassime Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Felix Aliassime vs Novak Djokovic Venue: Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London Date & Time: July 7, 9:30 PM IST (tentative)