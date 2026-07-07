Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Japanese Star Takes Early Lead In First Set

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the quarterfinal clash between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday, July 7

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026
Naomi Osaka will be up against Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2026 on Tuesday, July 7. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the quarterfinal clash between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday, July 7. Both the players will reignite their rivalry in the Wimbledon quarterfinal with the semifinal berth in sight. They have faced each other six times in the past with the result tally balanced at 3 wins a piece. Osaka has dominated Karolina in majors though with 2 wins in their 3 meetings and has been in sublime form this time around, reaching the top eight of the competition without losing a set. The Czech has reached the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the first time since 2021 and will look to continue her resurgence against an in-form Osaka in what promises to be a closely contested battle. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
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Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set 1

Karolina Muchova gives a good response after losing the first set, also Osaka's sloppy errors also helped her by allowing a chance to hit back. Osaka was able to save the first but the second one got her after pushing a backhand long.

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway!

The quarterfinal match between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova is underway. Naomi Osaka made a strong start, hitting two superb winners to open the match. She then played a deep return that forced Karolina Muchova into a backhand error, giving Osaka two break points. Continuing her aggressive approach, Osaka pressured Muchova again, and the Czech sent a forehand into the net to concede the break.

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Details

  • India: JioHotstar, Star Sports Network

  • United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Two

  • United States: ESPN, ESPN+, Tennis Channel

  • Australia: Nine Network, Stan Sport

  • Canada: RDS

  • Japan: NHK (digital 011 ch), WOWOW

  • Serbia: RTS1, RTS2, TV Arena Sport

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details

Match: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova

Venue: Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Date & Time: July 7, 8:30 PM IST

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Greetings!

Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the another live coverage of the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026 between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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