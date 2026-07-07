Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Japanese Star Takes Early Lead In First Set

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set 1
Karolina Muchova gives a good response after losing the first set, also Osaka's sloppy errors also helped her by allowing a chance to hit back. Osaka was able to save the first but the second one got her after pushing a backhand long.
Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway!
The quarterfinal match between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova is underway. Naomi Osaka made a strong start, hitting two superb winners to open the match. She then played a deep return that forced Karolina Muchova into a backhand error, giving Osaka two break points. Continuing her aggressive approach, Osaka pressured Muchova again, and the Czech sent a forehand into the net to concede the break.
Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play
Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Details
India: JioHotstar, Star Sports Network
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Two
United States: ESPN, ESPN+, Tennis Channel
Australia: Nine Network, Stan Sport
Canada: RDS
Japan: NHK (digital 011 ch), WOWOW
Serbia: RTS1, RTS2, TV Arena Sport
Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details
Match: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova
Date & Time: July 7, 8:30 PM IST
Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Greetings!
Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the another live coverage of the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026 between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.