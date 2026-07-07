Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Japanese Star Takes Early Lead In First Set

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the quarterfinal clash between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday, July 7

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the quarterfinal clash between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday, July 7. Both the players will reignite their rivalry in the Wimbledon quarterfinal with the semifinal berth in sight. They have faced each other six times in the past with the result tally balanced at 3 wins a piece. Osaka has dominated Karolina in majors though with 2 wins in their 3 meetings and has been in sublime form this time around, reaching the top eight of the competition without losing a set. The Czech has reached the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the first time since 2021 and will look to continue her resurgence against an in-form Osaka in what promises to be a closely contested battle. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jul 2026, 08:53:23 pm IST Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set 1 Karolina Muchova gives a good response after losing the first set, also Osaka's sloppy errors also helped her by allowing a chance to hit back. Osaka was able to save the first but the second one got her after pushing a backhand long.

7 Jul 2026, 08:46:08 pm IST Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway! The quarterfinal match between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova is underway. Naomi Osaka made a strong start, hitting two superb winners to open the match. She then played a deep return that forced Karolina Muchova into a backhand error, giving Osaka two break points. Continuing her aggressive approach, Osaka pressured Muchova again, and the Czech sent a forehand into the net to concede the break.

7 Jul 2026, 08:19:21 pm IST Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play Let the quarter-finals begin 🥁



Welcome to Day 9 at The Championships ☀️ pic.twitter.com/0Qw1sjXVVb — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2026

7 Jul 2026, 08:10:22 pm IST Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Details India: JioHotstar, Star Sports Network

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Two

United States: ESPN, ESPN+, Tennis Channel

Australia: Nine Network, Stan Sport

Canada: RDS

Japan: NHK (digital 011 ch), WOWOW

Serbia: RTS1, RTS2, TV Arena Sport

7 Jul 2026, 07:48:24 pm IST Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova Venue: Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London Date & Time: July 7, 8:30 PM IST