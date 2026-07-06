Dayslong Funeral For Late Supreme Leader Khamenei Begins In Iran

Iran's dayslong funeral for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei began Saturday, with authorities shutting down streets, airspace and daily life in Tehran as mourners commemorate the life of the man who led Iran for decades with an iron fist while confronting the West. Khamenei's body will be transported to cities in both Iran and neighboring Iraq.

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US-Israel Iran war Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral photos
The coffin of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is carried into the Mosalla Grand Mosque ahead of his funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Iran, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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US-Israel Iran war Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral
Revolutionary Guard members and clerics mourn on the esplanade of the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque as preparations are underway ahead of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral
The casket of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's granddaughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, is displayed alongside the caskets of Khamenei and other members of his family during a viewing ceremony ahead of the dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral images
Mourners attend the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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Khamenei funeral photos
A mourner weeps as he attends the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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supreme leader khamenei funeral gallery
A mourner cools herself with water outside the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque during the funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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tehran grand mosalla funeral visuals
A cleric stands as mourners walk through the courtyard of the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque during the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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iran funeral ceremony in pictures
The coffins of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family are displayed on a platform before the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. A Quran verse in Persian on the backdrop reads, "Say, 'I only advise you of one thing: that you stand for Allah, in pairs or individually.'" | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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ali khamenei coffin images
Mementoes are written on a barricade placed on the street leading to the residence of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei where he was killed during the U.S. and Israel strike on Feb. 28, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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khamenei funeral photos
Shops are closed in Tehran old main bazaar due to the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, shown in the banner on top, and members of his family, who were killed during the U.S. and Israel strike on Feb. 28, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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mourners in tehran khamenei funeral procession
Mourners write messages on a wall, including one in English that reads "We will kill Trump," during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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iran supreme leader burial mashhad
A cleric raises his fist after leading a prayer during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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ayatollah ali khamenei casket grand mosalla
A mourner weeps during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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iran begins six day farewell for khamenei
A banner depicting President Donald Trump is held aloft as mourners gather during funeral prayers held as part of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family outside the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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dayslong funeral for late supreme leader khamenei
Mourners chant slogans while gathered in Islamic Revolution Square for the funeral procession of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei beneath a billboard depicting Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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Iran state funeral 2026
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, center left, is surrounded by mourners and security during the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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Khamenei funeral Tehran
Mourners pray on a road adjacent to the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque, top, during funeral ceremonies for the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: Hadi Zand/ISNA via AP
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Iran Supreme Leader funeral
A woman weeps at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque during funeral ceremonies for the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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Ali Khamenei funeral photos
A little girl raises her fist from atop a man's shoulders as mourners gather during funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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Ayatollah Khamenei funeral
A man mourns while kneeling with a picture of both Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, right, and Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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iran public mourning period
A man weeps during funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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imam khomeini grand mosalla mosque tehran
Mourners gather during funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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iran funeral ceremony in pics
A boy peeks from behind a sign depicting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu overlaid with crosshairs and the words "There will be blood" during funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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mourners in tehran khamenei funeral
Men beat their chests aboard a subway train as they travel to attend the funeral procession of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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khamenei funeral photos
Mourners chant while holding flower-framed portraits of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during Khamenei's funeral procession in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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Funeral procession of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Mourners chant and perform mourning rituals as they make their way to the funeral procession of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Mourners hold portraits of Irans new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Mourners hold portraits of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei while gathered in Islamic Revolution Square for the funeral procession of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral procession
Mourners fill a boulevard as they make their way to the funeral procession of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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