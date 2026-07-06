Dayslong Funeral For Late Supreme Leader Khamenei Begins In Iran
Iran's dayslong funeral for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei began Saturday, with authorities shutting down streets, airspace and daily life in Tehran as mourners commemorate the life of the man who led Iran for decades with an iron fist while confronting the West. Khamenei's body will be transported to cities in both Iran and neighboring Iraq.
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