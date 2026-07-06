Dayslong Funeral For Late Supreme Leader Khamenei Begins In Iran

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The coffins of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family are displayed on a platform before the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. A Quran verse in Persian on the backdrop reads, "Say, 'I only advise you of one thing: that you stand for Allah, in pairs or individually.'" | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi