Precious Vs Semi-Precious Gemstones: What's The Difference?

Main Differences Between Precious and Semi-Precious Gemstones:

1. Rarity and Availability:

The biggest difference lies in rarity. Precious gemstones are generally harder to find in high-quality forms, making them more expensive. Semi-precious stones are usually more commonly available, although some rare varieties can command very high prices.

For example, a rare high-quality sapphire or emerald may be worth millions, while an exceptional specimen of a semi-precious stone can also become highly valuable due to its colour, size, and uniqueness.

2. Value and Price:

Precious gemstones usually have a higher market value because of their rarity and historical demand. However, gemstone value depends on many factors, such as:

Colour

Clarity

Cut

Carat weight

Origin

Treatment

A beautiful semi-precious gemstone with excellent quality may sometimes be more valuable than a lower-grade precious gemstone.

3. Durability:

Durability is another important factor. Gemstones are measured by the Mohs scale of hardness, which determines how resistant they are to scratches.

Diamond ranks highest with a hardness of 10, making it extremely durable. Ruby and sapphire also have excellent hardness, making them suitable for everyday jewellery. Many semi-precious stones are softer and may require more care.

4. Historical and Cultural Importance:

Precious gemstones have always been associated with monarchy, power and prosperity. Diamonds, rubies, emeralds and sapphires were widely used in crowns and other regal decorations by kings and queens.

But semi-precious stones have also been important culturally and spiritually. Many civilisations treasured them for their hues, medicinal beliefs and symbolic significance.