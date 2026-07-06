England Vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash At Mexico City Stadium
England Vs Mexico Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Mexico will seek to maintain their remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 journey as they face off against former champions England in a crucial Round of 16 match on Monday, July 6. The victor will secure a spot in the quarter-finals, where they will encounter Norway in the subsequent round. Ahead of the Round of 16, Mexico stands as one of only two teams that have not allowed a single goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting their strong defensive performance throughout the tournament. The eagerly awaited match between Mexico and England is set to take place at the Mexico City Stadium. Although the Mexican government proposed an earlier kick-off time due to concerns about potential adverse weather conditions, after extensive discussions among FIFA, the Mexican Football Federation, and the English FA, the kick-off time will remain as originally scheduled. See the best photos from the BRA vs NOR football match here:
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