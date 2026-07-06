England Vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash At Mexico City Stadium

England Vs Mexico Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Mexico will seek to maintain their remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 journey as they face off against former champions England in a crucial Round of 16 match on Monday, July 6. The victor will secure a spot in the quarter-finals, where they will encounter Norway in the subsequent round. Ahead of the Round of 16, Mexico stands as one of only two teams that have not allowed a single goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting their strong defensive performance throughout the tournament. The eagerly awaited match between Mexico and England is set to take place at the Mexico City Stadium. Although the Mexican government proposed an earlier kick-off time due to concerns about potential adverse weather conditions, after extensive discussions among FIFA, the Mexican Football Federation, and the English FA, the kick-off time will remain as originally scheduled. See the best photos from the BRA vs NOR football match here:

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England Vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16
Mexico soccer fans wearing Lucha Libre wrestling masks arrive for a watch party near the Angel of Independence monument before the start of the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and England, in Mexico City AP
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England Vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16
A Mexico soccer fan rides his bicycle decorated with a Mexican flag at a watch party near the Angel of Independence monument as it rains before the start of a World Cup soccer match between Mexico and England AP/Marco Ugarte
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A Mexico supporter covers itself from the rain prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England in Mexico City,
A Mexico supporter covers itself from the rain prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England in Mexico City, Moises Castillo/AP Photo
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An official walks on the field as the game between Mexico and England is delayed due to weather for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Mexico City
An official walks on the field as the game between Mexico and England is delayed due to weather for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Mexico City Fernando Llano/AP Photo
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Fans react as they wait for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England that is delayed due to bad weather in Mexico City
Fans react as they wait for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England that is delayed due to bad weather in Mexico City Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo
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Mexico warms up before their World Cup round of 16 soccer match against England in Mexico City
Mexico warms up before their World Cup round of 16 soccer match against England in Mexico City Fernando Llano/AP Photo
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Mexicos Raul Jimenez heads a ball during warmup before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England in Mexico City,
Mexico's Raul Jimenez heads a ball during warmup before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England in Mexico City, Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo
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