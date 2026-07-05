Babar Azam Returns As Pakistan Test Captain After PCB Axes Shan Masood

"We saw many close Test matches [under Shan's captaincy]. But a few things were not being addressed. Like the Centurion Test, South Africa's two batters at No. 10 [for the tenth wicket] put on a 60-70 run partnership [51 runs]. The game was in our hands. Against the West Indies in Multan, in the second Test, the team was rolled over easily," said Javed during the press conference.