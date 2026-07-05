FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Or Kylian Mbappe? Who Are Favourites To Win Golden Boot And Other Individual Awards?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are locked in an intense dead heat at the top of the Golden Boot standings
Chasing the leaders, heavyweights like Harry Kane and Erling Haaland remain firmly in the hunt
While goalscorers dominate the headlines, the race for the Golden Ball and Golden Glove remains wide open
The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially moved into the intense Round of 16 phase, a stage where the margin for error has vanished and every fixture carries the weight of championship ambition. After a record-breaking group stage that saw 48 teams battle through an expanded format, the tournament has whittled the field down as nations scramble for a spot in the quarterfinals.
This edition has been defined by a breathtaking deluge of goals, fueled by an aggressive, attacking style of play that has seen defenders face unprecedented pressure, resulting in even an all-time record for own goals.
Amidst this chaotic scoring pace, the game’s biggest superstars have consistently risen to the occasion when their teams needed them most.
Whether it is the playmaking brilliance of Lionel Messi or the clinical, blistering pace of Kylian Mbappé, these icons have thrived under the spotlight, making themselves top contenders for individual awards and proving that individual genius remains the ultimate wildcard in a tournament where the tactical gap between traditional giants and emerging nations has never been smaller.
Golden Boot
The Golden Boot race at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has evolved into a historic battle of icons, with the tournament’s knockout stages amplifying the pressure on the world's finest attackers. As the field narrows, every goal carries immense weight, and the distinction between these elite marksmen is becoming razor-thin.
The FIFA Technical Study Group awards this to the player who scores the most goals during the tournament, with tie-breakers decided by the number of assists and fewest minutes played.
Lionel Messi (7 goals): The Argentina captain remains the man to beat, continuing his relentless pursuit of glory after netting a crucial goal against Cape Verde in the Round of 32. His legendary ability to influence matches through both visionary playmaking and clinical finishing has kept him at the summit of the scoring charts.
Kylian Mbappé (6 goals): A constant menace for France, Mbappé’s blistering pace and lethal composure in front of the net have been the heartbeat of Les Bleus' campaign. With a tournament-wide record that continues to climb, he remains the most significant threat to Messi’s lead as he seeks his second World Cup Golden Boot.
Erling Haaland (5 goals): Norway’s "goal machine" has proven his efficiency on the biggest stage, averaging a goal every few touches and thriving on his trademark physical dominance. His remarkable knack for finding space and executing first-time finishes makes him a perennial danger regardless of the opponent.
Harry Kane (5 goals): England’s talisman has translated his historic club form seamlessly into the international arena, proving his worth as one of the world's most clinical strikers. His ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, including a dramatic brace against DR Congo, keeps him firmly in the hunt for the top-scorer crown.
The supporting cast, headlined by Brazil’s dynamic winger Vinícius Júnior and Spain’s clinical finisher Mikel Oyarzabal, remains within striking distance. With talent like theirs still featuring in the tournament, a single breakout performance in the quarter-finals could easily propel any one of them back into the heart of the Golden Boot conversation.
Golden Ball
The race for the Golden Ball is intensifying as well, with several superstars positioning themselves for the accolade. This honor is presented to the most outstanding player of the tournament, with the recipient selected by media representatives from a shortlist compiled by the FIFA technical committee.
Kylian Mbappé currently leads the implied odds, having already delivered a blistering performance with multiple goals and assists that keep France at the forefront of the competition. Lionel Messi remains a primary contender, seeking a record-breaking third Golden Ball by building on a dominant group stage that included a memorable hat-trick.
Michael Olise has emerged as a creative engine for France, earning high praise and top-tier rankings for his playmaking ability and numerous assists. Harry Kane continues to be a central figure for England, serving as both a prolific goalscorer and a vital captain as his team advances deeper into the tournament.
Meanwhile, stars like Vinicius Jr and Ousmane Dembélé remain heavy hitters in the conversation, consistently contributing to their respective nations' efforts with their clinical finishing and offensive dynamism.
Golden Gloves
The race for the Golden Glove remains highly competitive, with several elite goalkeepers distinguishing themselves through commanding performances. Awarded to the tournament's best goalkeeper, the winner is determined by the FIFA Technical Study Group based on individual performance and defensive impact throughout the matches.
Spain's Unai Simón has emerged as a top contender, having anchored his team's defense with three consecutive clean sheets during the group stage.
Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez, the hero of 2022, continues to be a major name to watch due to his proven ability to deliver under the immense pressure of knockout rounds. Mexico's Raul Rangel has surprised many with his steady presence, proving himself to be a standout performer by keeping clean sheets during Mexico's impressive group-stage campaign.
Beyond the top favorites, several other goalkeepers have left their mark through standout individual performances during the tournament’s opening stages. DR Congo's Lionel Mpasi earned widespread acclaim for his resilient display in the Round of 32 against England, where he kept his team competitive with five crucial saves.
Cape Verde’s Vozinha showcased incredible endurance and reflexes during a grueling 120-minute effort in the Round of 32, registering seven saves in a narrow defeat to Argentina. Croatia’s Dominik Livaković continued to be a reliable presence under pressure, maintaining his reputation for high-stakes shot-stopping despite a hard-fought exit against Portugal.
Finally, Paraguay’s Orlando Gill has been one of the tournament's busiest goalkeepers, providing consistent value with high save counts across multiple matches as his side navigated the challenging group and knockout phases.
Young Player's Award
This award recognizes the most impressive player aged 21 or younger (born on or after January 1, 2005, for the 2026 edition).
For the Young Player's Award, Lamine Yamal stands out as the clear frontrunner. The 18-year-old Spanish forward, in the limited time on the pitch has consistently demonstrated maturity far beyond his years.
Challenging him is French standout Désiré Doué, who has bolstered his reputation with influential displays on the biggest stage, while Morocco’s midfield revelation Ayyoub Bouaddi has earned widespread acclaim for his tactical composure against elite opposition.
Other notable candidates include Ivory Coast’s dynamic winger Yan Diomande, who has impressed with his creative output, and Spain’s sturdy defender Pau Cubarsí, whose defensive contributions have been vital in keeping clean sheets throughout the campaign.
A Legacy Awaits
The history of FIFA World Cup individual awards is a roll call of footballing royalty, featuring icons whose brilliance defined the very soul of the tournament. The Golden Ball, honoring the tournament's most outstanding player, has been claimed by legends like Pelé, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, and Zinedine Zidane, each of whom dominated their respective eras with transcendent skill.
Lionel Messi stands in a league of his own as the only two-time recipient of the award (2014, 2022), underscoring his unparalleled longevity and impact on the global stage. Similarly, the Golden Boot has been captured by prolific marksmen such as Gerd Müller, Ronaldo Nazário, and Gary Lineker, while the Golden Glove has spotlighted the incredible resolve of masters like Gianluigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer, and Iker Casillas
These winners, ranging from the classic playmakers of the 20th century to the modern-day titans of the sport, have turned these accolades into symbols of ultimate individual achievement, forever linking their names to the storied legacy of the World Cup.