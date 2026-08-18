Who Is Vinod Tawde? BJP’s New Uttar Pradesh In-Charge Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls

BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde has been appointed the party's new Uttar Pradesh in-charge.
A veteran Maharashtra leader, Tawde has held ministerial and organisational roles.
His political career has also seen controversies, including allegations over his educational qualifications.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary Vinod Tawde as its in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, handing him one of the party’s most important organisational responsibilities ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel has been appointed co-in-charge.
The move comes a day after BJP president Nitin Nabin announced a revamped national team, bringing a mix of experienced leaders and new faces into key organisational positions. With Uttar Pradesh set to go to the polls in 2027, Tawde's appointment is being seen as a significant step in the party's election preparations.
Who Is Vinod Tawde?
A veteran BJP leader from Maharashtra, Vinod Tawde has spent decades in both organisational and electoral politics. He is currently one of the BJP’s eight national general secretaries and was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra in April 2026.
Tawde has previously served in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government as Minister for Higher and Technical Education and Minister for Cultural Affairs.
Over the years, he has taken on several organisational assignments within the BJP and has been involved in managing election campaigns and coordinating party operations across different states. His experience in election management and organisational strategy is widely seen as one of the key reasons behind his appointment to Uttar Pradesh.
As the BJP prepares for a high-stakes electoral contest in the state, Tawde will be responsible for coordinating between the party’s national leadership and the Uttar Pradesh unit, strengthening the organisation and helping shape the party’s campaign strategy.
Controversies Surrounding Tawde
Tawde has also faced controversies during his political career.
Soon after becoming a minister in the Maharashtra government in 2014, Opposition leaders accused him of possessing an invalid engineering degree from Dnyaneshwar Vidyapeeth, an institution not recognised by the Maharashtra government. Tawde denied the allegations and maintained that he had not submitted a fake degree.
More recently, in November 2024, Tawde found himself at the centre of another controversy ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) workers confronted him at a hotel in Virar and alleged that cash was being distributed to influence voters.
According to media reports, ₹9.93 lakh in cash was recovered from the premises. BVA leaders claimed that a much larger amount was involved. Tawde and the BJP rejected the allegations, stating that he was attending a meeting with party workers. An FIR was later registered in connection with the incident.
Why Uttar Pradesh Is A Crucial Assignment
The 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is expected to be one of the BJP’s most significant political battles in the coming years.
With 403 Assembly seats, Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest state and remains central to the BJP’s national political strategy. The party will be looking to retain power after its victory in the 2022 Assembly election and will face the challenge of maintaining organisational cohesion while countering the Opposition.
The role of state in-charge is critical in coordinating the party’s state leadership, cadre network and alliance partners. It also involves overseeing organisational expansion, election planning and communication between the central leadership and the state unit.
For Tawde, the Uttar Pradesh assignment is among the most politically significant responsibilities of his career. His task will be to translate the BJP’s national organisational strategy into a winning state-level campaign and help steer the party’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.