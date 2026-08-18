Piyush Goyal Returns As BJP Treasurer Amid Stalled US Trade Talks

Piyush Goyal, who has previously served as the BJP's national treasurer, has been given the post.
His appointment comes as he remains at the centre of India's trade negotiations with Washington.
Goyal's new organisational role has fuelled speculation that he could leave the Modi Cabinet in a possible reshuffle.
After an eight-month wait, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its new national organisational team, with Union Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal returning as the party's national treasurer. Goyal's appointment comes at a crucial moment, as he remains at the centre of India's ongoing trade negotiations with the United States (US) and faces speculation over a possible Cabinet reshuffle.
Notably, Goyal is stepping into familiar terrain. He has previously served as the BJP's national treasurer, holding the post from 2010 to 2014. He stepped down after being elevated to the Union Cabinet following the 2014 general elections. He initially took on the party's financial and organisational responsibilities around 2010, when Nitin Gadkari became BJP president.
He was reappointed as treasurer in subsequent organisational lists, including under the party's leadership in 2013. His father Vedprakash Goyal too served as the treasurer of the party from 1990 onwards for close to two decades.
After Goyal left the post in 2014 when he was elevated to union cabinet minister post the general elections, the position remained vacant for six years, including after Amit Shah took over as BJP president in 2014. It was only in 2020 that the post was assigned to former Uttar Pradesh finance minister Rajesh Agrawal, who had earlier served as treasurer of the state BJP unit. Agrawal remained the party's national treasurer until now.
Party Post Sparks Cabinet Speculation
Goyal's return as treasurer comes at a significant time as he is currently in charge of the Commerce and Industry portfolio in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, while the US-India trade talks are effectively stuck in the final stretch. Both sides say they remain committed to reaching an agreement, but Washington has continued to apply tariff pressure while India has resisted giving the US everything it wants. The talks have not collapsed, but the earlier expectation of quickly converting the framework into a final agreement has slipped.
It is also important to remember that Goyal is leading the ongoing negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States (US). The disagreement is increasingly about how much India has to concede to secure favourable access to the US market. Washington wants greater access for US farm products, while India has been attempting to protect sensitive agricultural sectors.
Goyal's appointment to a key organisational position has also fuelled speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle could be imminent and that he could be dropped from the Modi Cabinet in a possible reshuffle in the coming days. This is because of the BJP's unwritten "one person, one post" principle, which has generally been followed under Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The most prominent exception was former BJP president JP Nadda.
The principle generally favours separating major organisational and government responsibilities, with leaders expected to focus either on running the party or holding a significant government position, particularly at the national level.