Piyush Goyal Returns As BJP Treasurer Amid Stalled US Trade Talks

Goyal's return as treasurer comes at a significant time as he is currently in charge of the Commerce and Industry portfolio in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, while the US-India trade talks are effectively stuck in the final stretch. Both sides say they remain committed to reaching an agreement, but Washington has continued to apply tariff pressure while India has resisted giving the US everything it wants. The talks have not collapsed, but the earlier expectation of quickly converting the framework into a final agreement has slipped.