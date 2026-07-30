Goa Police Grill Organisers of Student Protests Over Funding, Intent Behind Pro-Umar Khalid Placards

According to a source, “The investigating officer asked Shaikh questions such as: ‘Who was leading the protest? Are you a member of any WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal group related to the protest? How did you travel to the venue? What did you intend to achieve through the protest? Are you associated with any political party, social organisation, or student organisation?’” When contacted, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Harischandra Madkaikar told PTI on Thursday that the investigation was initiated based on a complaint filed by a group. “The questions that were asked were basically part of the investigation,” he said, adding that after the interrogation, the organisers were allowed to go.