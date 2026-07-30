Delhi Protest: Medical Reports of Protester Contradict Police Claims on Pellet Gun Injuries

Other Protesters Allege Injuries

Medical documents from other demonstrators highlight similar wounds. Prashant Singh, a 25-year-old Bihar resident and Supreme Court petitioner, received treatment at LHMC. His discharge summary noted "The patient has pellet injuries to the right upper limb, chest and inguinal region with first-degree severity." Singh said the hospital did not tell him what objects hit him or show him his X-ray reports, adding that he and his friends researched his wounds on the internet to determine they resembled pellet injuries.