Akhilesh Targets Centre Over Ram Mandir Donation Theft, Paper Leaks

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple reflects the BJP government's failure to safeguard public faith, saying the same government cannot be expected to ensure fair examinations.
"The issue is the same. Those who could not protect donation boxes and the offerings made by devotees cannot be expected to prevent paper leaks or stop examinations from being cancelled. Those who can play with people's faith can also play with the future of our youth," Yadav told reporters in Parliament House complex.
On the day, Samajwadi Party MPs held a protest in Parliament House complex, holding placards and raising slogans against the BJP government over the alleged donation theft at the Ram Mandir.
Yadav alleged that the government itself is the "biggest crisis" facing the country right now, and said the situation will not improve unless it is voted out.
"The biggest crisis is this government itself. Until this government goes, these problems will continue," he said.
"I congratulate Akhilesh Yadav for exposing the matter. But it is unfortunate that the BJP government is trying to protect the big fish. This is not an ordinary theft. It is a dacoity involving the faith of crores of devotees of Lord Ram," he said.
The Faizabad MP claimed the BJP will be voted out of power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 assembly elections.
"This government came to power because of Ayodhya, and it will also go because of Ayodhya. In 2027, Akhilesh Yadav will become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP will not even win 50 seats. This is not Awadhesh Prasad speaking; this is the voice of Prabhu Shri Ram," Prasad said.