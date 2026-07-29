Anti-Netanyahu Protests Erupt As Israeli PM Meets Trump In Washington

Protesters gathered in Washington as Benjamin Netanyahu met Donald Trump at the White House
Demonstrators criticised Israel's military operations in Gaza, the Iran conflict and US support for Israel
The visit also highlighted differences over Iran policy and a potential US sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey
Protesters rallied outside the White House and in other parts of Washington on Tuesday against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, voicing opposition to his government's policies in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to a Reuters report.
The protests came as Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump for talks expected to focus on Iran's nuclear programme, the future of Gaza, Saudi-Israel normalisation and security challenges involving Hezbollah, Lebanon and Syria.
The demonstrators, many carrying Palestinian flags and signs criticising Israeli military operations in Gaza, condemned Netanyahu's approach to the conflict and his government's handling of regional tensions. Some protesters also criticised the broader US-Israel alliance and called for an end to American military support for Israel.
The visit comes at a time of significant strain between the two leaders, who have disagreed publicly over Iran diplomacy and regional security in recent weeks. Yet the invitation to the White House demonstrates that strategic realities continue to bind Washington and Jerusalem despite growing personal friction.
F-35 Sale To Turkey Adds To Tensions
The visit also comes amid disagreement over a potential US sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. Trump has indicated he is considering restoring Turkey's access to the F-35 programme, a move Netanyahu has strongly opposed.
In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu said he had personally urged Trump not to approve the sale, warning that it would alter the regional balance of power. "The sale of America's most advanced fighter aircraft doesn't make Turkey a friendly state to the United States," Netanyahu told CNN.
Trump, however, dismissed Netanyahu's objections. "Nobody tells me what we should be selling," Trump said aboard Air Force One. "Turkey has been a tremendous ally for me."
Turkey was removed from the US-led F-35 programme in 2019 after purchasing Russia's S-400 air defence system. Any attempt to restore Ankara's access would face legal and political challenges in Washington, as a law passed by Congress in 2020 prevents the sale of F-35 aircraft to Turkey unless the administration certifies that Ankara no longer possesses the Russian S-400 systems.
Broader Diplomatic Context
The Washington meeting comes at a time when the Middle East is shifting from military confrontation towards an uncertain diplomatic phase. Iran's nuclear ambitions, Gaza's future, Saudi-Israel normalisation and security challenges involving Hezbollah are no longer separate crises but interconnected questions that will shape the region's future.
For Netanyahu, the visit carries political significance as he prepares for Israel's upcoming election after Likud confirmed he will seek another term, making any diplomatic success in Washington valuable at home. The protest in Washington reflected growing opposition to Netanyahu's policies, particularly among those critical of Israel's military operations in Gaza and its confrontation with Iran.