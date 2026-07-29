Column | SC's Assam Verdict: When the Outcome is Statelessness

The court, however, expressly declined to examine whether any of the litigants before it are, in fact, Indian. Every file goes back to the same tribunal that got it wrong. Consider what that means for Dey and others like her. She was declared a foreigner in 1997. She will now argue her citizenship for the first time in 2026 or 2027, 30 years on. Witnesses who could have spoken to her parentage are dead. Village records have decayed. The very documents the law expects her to produce, old electoral rolls and land records, are the ones least likely to survive three decades. The court gave her a fair process at the precise moment when a fair process is hardest to use. Is this essentially fairness in form over fairness in substance?