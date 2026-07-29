Shift In Welfare Priorities: No Fresh Minority Scholarships Since 2022, Centre Informs Parliament

The Lok Sabha reply does not suggest that educational support for minority communities has ended altogether. Existing scholarship recipients and MANF fellows continue to receive benefits until the completion of their approved tenure, while minority students remain eligible for other fellowship programmes operated by different ministries if they satisfy the prescribed criteria. What the reply does not explain is whether the government believes those alternatives adequately replace the minority-specific scholarship schemes that once formed the core of its education policy, or whether it has measured the consequences of withdrawing fresh admissions under those programmes.