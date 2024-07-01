  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. parliament
images

Name: The Parliament of India

The parliament of India known as Bhāratīya Sansad, is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India. It operates as a bicameral legislature consisting of the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) and the Lok Sabha (House of the People). The Parliament was established on January 26, 1950, and is housed in Sansad Bhavan, New Delhi. The President of India serves as the ceremonial head of the Parliament and has the authority to summon and prorogue either house or dissolve the Lok Sabha. However, these powers are exercised only upon the advice of the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers.

The Parliament of India represents the most significant democratic electorate globally, with over 912 million eligible voters in 2019. The Parliament meets in the Sansad Bhavan, and on May 28, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Parliament Building, located adjacent to the old structure. The Parliament's composition includes the Lok Sabha, with 543 members whom the citizens of India directly elect, and the Rajya Sabha, with a sanctioned strength of 250 members, of which the President nominates 12. The Lok Sabha members are elected based on a universal adult franchise representing parliamentary constituencies nationwide. The Rajya Sabha members are elected by the elected members of all state legislative assemblies through proportional representation.

The Parliament of India has legislative powers, including enacting laws on subjects listed in the Union and Concurrent lists under the Constitution of India. Bills can be introduced in either house and upon approval, they become laws after receiving the President's assent. The Parliament also has the power to amend the Constitution with the support of a special majority. It holds exclusive authority over residuary powers, which cover matters not included in the Union or State Lists.

The Parliament exercises financial powers, including formulating and approving the Union Budget. It examines government proposals for revenue generation and expenditure. It can levy and collect taxes, including income tax, customs and excise duties, and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The Parliament scrutinises government expenditure through debates and discussions on budgetary allocations.

In its executive role, the Parliament exercises control over the Council of Ministers, holding the government accountable for its policies and actions. If the government fails to enjoy the majority's support in the Lok Sabha, the Parliament can remove it from power through a vote of no confidence. Members of Parliament have the right to raise questions, seek clarifications, and move motions regarding the functioning of the government.

The Parliament also has oversight powers. During Question Hour, members can ask ministers questions to clarify matters of public interest. The Parliament appoints various committees, such as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Estimates Committee, and the Committee on Public Undertakings, to oversee and examine government policies and programs and their implementation. The Parliament can initiate impeachment proceedings against the President, Vice President, and Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts for violating the Constitution.

The Parliament of India meets at least twice a year, with three regular sessions: the Budget Session, the Monsoon Session, and the Winter Session. The Budget Session, held between February and May, focuses on discussing and passing the annual Union Budget. The Monsoon Session, held between July and August, is dedicated to enacting legislation, with members introducing bills, engaging in debates, and deciding on their passage. The Winter Session, held between November and December, comprehensively reviews the government's policies and initiatives. Special sessions may also be convened to address urgent matters or crises.

Parliamentary committees are formed to deliberate specific matters at length. There are two kinds of committees: standing committees and ad hoc committees. Standing committees are permanent and constituted from time to time by the provisions of an act of Parliament or rules of procedure and conduct of business in Parliament. Ad hoc committees are appointed for a specific purpose and cease to exist once they complete their assigned tasks.

Parliamentary privileges grant certain rights and immunities to Members of Parliament, enabling them to perform their duties effectively and ensuring democratic accountability. These privileges include freedom of speech, immunity from legal action for statements made or actions performed within Parliament or its committees, access to information necessary for legislation and oversight, control over internal affairs, and protection from arrest in civil cases during parliamentary sessions.

The Parliament of India also adheres to a code of conduct for its members, focusing on maintaining transparency, avoiding conflicts of interest, ensuring respectful discourse, demonstrating commitment through attendance and participation, exercising parliamentary privileges responsibly, and upholding accountability to the public. In 2022, the Lok Sabha secretariat released a booklet listing unparliamentary words and expressions that, if used during debates, would be expunged from the records of Parliament.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

load more stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Next Inspection at 11:30 AM
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Greater Noida
  3. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. New Zealand Cricket: Central Contract Opt-Outs Are Straining Player Availability, Says Skipper Southee
  5. Babar Azam Greeted With Massive Cheers Ahead Of Champions Cup In Pakistan - Watch
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: PAK 0-0 KOR After First Quarter
  2. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs