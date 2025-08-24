Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From 'All Forms Of Indian Cricket'

Pujara made his debut in 2010 against Australia, an opponent against whom he went on to play his most memorable knocks. Interestingly, his last Test also came against the Aussies in the World Test Championship 2023 Final at the Oval. In between, Pujara helped India to win their first ever series victory in Australia with a Player of the Series performance and three hundreds in 2018-19. Two years later, he again played a key role in India's back-to-back Test series wins Down Under. Two of his three Test double tons came against the Aussies alongside a 193 in Sydney.