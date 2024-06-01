  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. shikhar dhawan
images

Name: Shikhar Dhawan

Date of Birth: 5th December 1985
Education: St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School in Meera Bagh, Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan, born on December 5, 1985 in Visakhapatnam, is an Indian cricketer who plays as a left-handed opening batsman. He captains Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and represents Delhi in domestic cricket.

Dhawan's first major achievement came at the 2004 U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, where he ended as the tournament's highest scorer. He was duly named Player of the Tournament. At age 15, Dhawan earned a call-up to the Delhi U-19 team for the 2001-02 Cooch Behar Trophy.

Dhawan made his international debut for India in an ODI against Australia in October 2010 in Visakhapatnam. His Test debut came over two years later against the same opposition in March 2013 at Mohali, where he had scored the fastest century on Test debut, blasting 187 off just 174 balls. This broke the long-standing record previously held by Gundappa Viswanath.

In the 2013 Champions Trophy in England, Dhawan was the leading run-scorer. He was awarded the Golden Bat for most runs and named Player of the Tournament as India won the title.

At the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Dhawan topped the run charts for India. In 2017, he repeated his Champions Trophy heroics, again finishing as the leading scorerto claim a second successive Golden Bat award.

In August 2013, he blasted 248 off just 150 balls for India A against South Africa A, at the time the second-highest individual score in a List A game. During the 4th ODI against South Africa in early 2018 in Johannesburg, he became the first Indian and ninth overall batsman to score a century in his 100th ODI. Later that year against Afghanistan in a Test match, he became the sixth player and first Indian to score a century before lunch on the opening day.

In the IPL while playing for Delhi Capitals, Dhawan was the first batsman to score back-to-back centuries in the tournament's history.

On the domestic circuit, Dhawan has been a high run-scorer for Delhi and North Zone since his youth days. He was the leading run-getter in the 2000-01 Vijay Merchant Trophy .

Dhawan's prolific domestic form finally earned him an India call-up in 2010 at age 24 for the ODI series against Australia. His Test debut came later in 2013 against the same opponents in Mohali. Drafted in as a replacement for out-of-form Virender Sehwag, Dhawan scored 187 off 174 balls after being handed his Test cap by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. His  innings set several records and was named the Best Test Batting Performance of 2013 by ESPNcricinfo.

Though he missed the next Test due to a fractured hand sustained while fielding, Dhawan quickly returned to action in the 2013 IPL, scoring 311 runs in 10 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His form helped him earn selection for India's 2013 Champions Trophy campaign in England.

Opening the batting he struck a maiden ODI hundred of 114 off 94 balls in the very first game against South Africa. In the next match versus West Indies, he remained unbeaten on 102 off 107 deliveries. His tally of 363 runs from just five innings at 90.75 saw him claim the Golden Bat for most runs as well as the Player of the Tournament award.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: England Women Take Three Early Wickets, New Zealand On Back Foot
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18