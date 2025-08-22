US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

The US Open 2025 runs from August 24 to September 9
Total prize money hits a record $90 million, with $5 million awarded to each singles champion
Indian fans can watch live on Star Sports Network and stream on the JioHotstar app and website
Tennis fans can gear up for a blockbuster US Open 2025, as the year’s final Grand Slam returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. With record-breaking prize money, a new faster mixed doubles event, and exclusive streaming options, this year’s edition promises high-stakes action and global attention. This edition marks as the 145th of the prestigious tournament.
US Open 2025 Schedule
Dates: Sunday, August 24, 2025, to Monday, September 8, 2025
Coverage begins: 8:30 pm IST daily
Women’s Singles Final: Sunday, September 7
Men’s Singles Final: Monday, September 8
Mixed Doubles Tournament (During Fan Week): August 19-20
Sets played to four games, No-Ad scoring, tiebreaks at 4-all, making it a rapid-fire prelude to the main draw.
The second round matches are set for August 27-28, followed by the third round and round of 16 from August 29 to 31. The singles round of 16 and quarter-finals will take place between September 1 and 3.
The women’s final is scheduled for September 7, with the tournament concluding on September 8 with the men’s final.
Stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who met in the recently concluded Cincinnati Open 2025 final, will be in action in the US Open 2025 men's singles as well.
US Open 2025: Record Prize Money
The US Open is shattering records this year with $90 million in total prize money.
Singles Champions: $5 million
Runners-up: $2.5 million
Semifinalists: $1.26 million
Quarterfinalists: $660,000
First-round exits: $110,000
Doubles and Mixed Doubles Champions: $1 million per team
The new mixed doubles event shares the same unprecedented top prize, with $1 million awarded to the winning pair. This prize purse of $90 million (highest ever) reflects the US Open’s status as the most lucrative tennis tournament in history.
US Open 2025 Live Streaming Details
Indian viewers can catch every serve, rally and upset:
TV: Star Sports Network
Stream: JioHotstar app and website (subscription required)
The 2025 US Open stands out not just for offering the highest prize money ever but also for introducing a quicker mixed doubles format that shakes up the traditional style. As leading players vie for the final Grand Slam title of the year, spectators are in for an exciting fortnight filled with intense competition, unexpected twists, and memorable matches right in the heart of New York.