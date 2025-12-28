NBA: Kevin Durant Leads Houston Rockets To 117-100 Win Over Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant scored 30 points in three quarters to lead the Houston Rockets to an easy 117-100 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA on Sunday (December 28, 2025). The Rockets won their second straight after they lost four of their previous five games. Durant, who also had seven assists and four rebounds, didn’t play in the fourth quarter with Houston up by 27 points after three. Reserve Jaylon Tyson had 23 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell added 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting for the Cavaliers, who dropped a second straight game and their fifth in the last seven games.

NBA: Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter, left, drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Steven Adams, right, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Eric Christian Smith
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Eric Christian Smith
NBA Basketball Game: Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant reacts after making a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Eric Christian Smith
NBA Basketball Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (30) and forward Kevin Durant defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Eric Christian Smith
NBA Basketball: Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela reacts after making a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Eric Christian Smith
NBA Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) drives to the basket past Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball in Houston. | Photo: AP/Eric Christian Smith
NBA 2025-26: Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Houston Rockets center Steven Adams, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen compete for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Eric Christian Smith
NBA 2025-26: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Eric Christian Smith
Cavaliers Rockets Basketball
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Eric Christian Smith
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Eric Christian Smith
