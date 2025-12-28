NBA: Kevin Durant Leads Houston Rockets To 117-100 Win Over Cleveland Cavaliers
Kevin Durant scored 30 points in three quarters to lead the Houston Rockets to an easy 117-100 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA on Sunday (December 28, 2025). The Rockets won their second straight after they lost four of their previous five games. Durant, who also had seven assists and four rebounds, didn’t play in the fourth quarter with Houston up by 27 points after three. Reserve Jaylon Tyson had 23 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell added 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting for the Cavaliers, who dropped a second straight game and their fifth in the last seven games.
