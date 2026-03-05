T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

New Zealand's Finn Allen reacts after hitting the winning runs and finishing his century during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. AP Photo/Bikas Das

New Zealand's Finn Allen reacts after hitting the winning runs and finishing his century during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. AP Photo/Bikas Das