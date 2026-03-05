T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

Summary of this article
New Zealand storm into 2nd T20 World Cup semi-final after beating South Africa by 9 wickets
Finn Allen smashed record 33-ball century to take New Zealand into the final
There is no rain prediction for India vs England semi-final in Mumbai
On the other hand, the aftermath of another unsuccessful T20 campaign can be seen in Pakistan, where their premier ODI batter, Babar Azam, has been dropped from Bangladesh's ODI tour.
New Zealand Storm Into Final
In the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand beat the dominant South Africa by 9 wickets with 43 balls to spare to make their way into their 2nd T20 World Cup final.
After being invited to bat first, South Africa posted a competitive 169/8 on the board on the back of a valiant 30-ball 55 by Marco Jansen. However, Finn Allen and Tim Siefert made short work of the chase with a 117-run opening stand in just 55 balls and took their team over the line quite comfortably.
Finn Allen's Record Breaking Ton
New Zealand were given a competitive 170-run target to chase to book a place in the semi-finals, and Finn Allen took them there in style. He slammed a 33-ball hundred to hit the fastest century in T20 World Cup history.
Allen forged a blazing 117-run opening stand with Tim Siefert in just 55 balls to break the back of the chase. He hit ten fours and eight sixes during his 33-ball blitzkrieg.
India Vs England: Pitch Controversy
Pitch plays an important role in cricket, which is why it remains a centre of attraction before a big match. The image of the Wankhede pitch has been circulating all over the internet, and the green tinge of grass on the wickets has already got the Indian fans worried.
On top of that, another image is doing the rounds, where India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, was seen having an animated discussion with the curator, seemingly displeased with the look of the wicket. This has sparked a controversy, where people are questioning whether a coach can interfere in pitch preparation in an ICC event.
Varun Chakravarthy Special Preparation for England Clash
Varun Chakravarthy has been India's trump card with the ball in the last one year. However, his performance in this World Cup has not been up to the mark, which is why he's seen toiling hard in Mumbai heat in an optional training session.
His entire focus during the session was to perfect the hard length by practising spot bowling. There were balls fired at the stumps, while at other times, he chose to operate on a wide line.
Mumbai Weather For The Semi-Final Clash
The weather in Mumbai for the semi-final clash between India and England is pleasant with little or no prediction of rain.