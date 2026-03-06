IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

Summary of this article
Sanju Samson was at the heart of India’s thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final victory over England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, 5 March.
Samson’s explosive 89 off 42 balls powered India to a thrilling 253/7, setting the stage for a tense chase that England nearly stole. Jacob Bethell’s brilliant century kept the visitors in the contest, but India held their nerve to clinch a narrow seven-run victory and secure their place in the final.
His innings not only anchored India’s total but also set the tone for the team’s resolute performance under pressure, highlighting some of the most thrilling India vs England key moments of the match.
Earlier in the Super 8, Samson had already made headlines with a match-winning 97 (not out) against the West Indies at Eden Gardens.
Chasing 196, a target India had never crossed in T20 World Cup history, he guided India to a thrilling five-wicket win in 19.2 overs, riding high on confidence and laying the foundation for his semi-final heroics against England.
Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend
The 31-year-old Samson’s rise to these defining moments is a testament to patience, perseverance, and preparation. Born in Kerala but taking his first cricket lessons in Delhi, he moved south in his teens following his father’s transfer.
On the junior circuit, his elegant timing and composure earned him a spot in India’s Under-19 Asia Cup squad in 2011, though he struggled and narrowly missed selection for the U-19 World Cup the following year.
Rajasthan Royals spotted his potential in the 2013 IPL auction, and Samson became a mainstay over eight seasons, amassing over 3,000 runs.
His captaincy from 2021 onward highlighted not only his stroke-making but also his ability to lead, producing match-winning knocks including 119 off 63 against Punjab Kings, multiple 40-plus scores, and back-to-back 70s and 80s.
In first-class cricket for Kerala, he impressed early, scoring 530 runs in 2013–14, including a double century, and became captain at just 20. In 2019, he smashed 212*, the highest score in Vijay Hazare Trophy history at the time.
Despite such feats, international opportunities were sporadic, with long gaps between T20I and ODI appearances. Yet Samson remained focused, studying the greats, refining his technique, and waiting for the moments when he could shine on the world stage.
A Sincere Cricketer
The admiration for Samson’s innings against West Indies and England is echoed by cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar.
Reflecting on the West Indies win, Gavaskar said, "This knock of 97 not out takes the weight off not just Sanju Samson’s shoulders, but off everyone who knows what a fine player he has been. He has had ups and downs, and we have felt them too because he is such a nice guy. Everybody wants him to do well."
Gavaskar described him as a "sincere cricketer," underlining how the innings brought long-awaited success to a player who had waited years for his moment.
Even after being named man of the match in the semi-final against England, Samson credited his teammate, saying, "All credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah. I think the world class bowler, once in a generation bowler, I think that's what he delivered today. This (award) should go to him actually. If we didn't bowl that way in the death overs, I think I would not be standing here."
Shashi Tharoor, who has followed Samson since his teens, wrote for Cricbuzz that the 31-year-old’s 97* against West Indies was a masterclass in composure.
"There was an extraordinary stillness about him that I noticed from the first ball which wasn’t there in some of his earlier knocks," Tharoor said, adding that Samson anchored the innings with confidence and precision, leaving him, a lifelong fan, completely mesmerized.
Now all eyes are on Samson as India gear up to face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. Scheduled for Sunday, 8 March at 7:00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the match offers Samson another chance to lead India and prove why he has become the heartbeat of this campaign.