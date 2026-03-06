IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

India defeated England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, with Sanju Samson’s 89 off 42 anchoring the win. His calm, decisive innings under pressure highlights the making of a legend

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend
India's Sanju Samson bats during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India defeated England in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

  • Sanju Samson starred, scoring 89 off 42 balls to anchor India’s chase

  • Samson’s journey reflects patience, perseverance, and preparation from Kerala to international success

Sanju Samson was at the heart of India’s thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final victory over England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, 5 March.

Samson’s explosive 89 off 42 balls powered India to a thrilling 253/7, setting the stage for a tense chase that England nearly stole. Jacob Bethell’s brilliant century kept the visitors in the contest, but India held their nerve to clinch a narrow seven-run victory and secure their place in the final.

His innings not only anchored India’s total but also set the tone for the team’s resolute performance under pressure, highlighting some of the most thrilling India vs England key moments of the match.

Earlier in the Super 8, Samson had already made headlines with a match-winning 97 (not out) against the West Indies at Eden Gardens.

Chasing 196, a target India had never crossed in T20 World Cup history, he guided India to a thrilling five-wicket win in 19.2 overs, riding high on confidence and laying the foundation for his semi-final heroics against England.

Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

Related Content
India's Sanju Samson, 9, reacts after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports
India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
IND Vs WI: Gavaskar Hails Samson As ‘Sincere Cricketer’ After Match-Winning T20 World Cup Super 8 Knock
Sanju Samson plays a shot square of the wicket during the T20 World Cup match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. - AP
Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March
West Indies' Gudakesh Motie, second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's IND Vs WI Super 8 Match?
Related Content

The 31-year-old Samson’s rise to these defining moments is a testament to patience, perseverance, and preparation. Born in Kerala but taking his first cricket lessons in Delhi, he moved south in his teens following his father’s transfer.

On the junior circuit, his elegant timing and composure earned him a spot in India’s Under-19 Asia Cup squad in 2011, though he struggled and narrowly missed selection for the U-19 World Cup the following year.

Rajasthan Royals spotted his potential in the 2013 IPL auction, and Samson became a mainstay over eight seasons, amassing over 3,000 runs.

His captaincy from 2021 onward highlighted not only his stroke-making but also his ability to lead, producing match-winning knocks including 119 off 63 against Punjab Kings, multiple 40-plus scores, and back-to-back 70s and 80s.

In first-class cricket for Kerala, he impressed early, scoring 530 runs in 2013–14, including a double century, and became captain at just 20. In 2019, he smashed 212*, the highest score in Vijay Hazare Trophy history at the time.

Despite such feats, international opportunities were sporadic, with long gaps between T20I and ODI appearances. Yet Samson remained focused, studying the greats, refining his technique, and waiting for the moments when he could shine on the world stage.

A Sincere Cricketer

The admiration for Samson’s innings against West Indies and England is echoed by cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Reflecting on the West Indies win, Gavaskar said, "This knock of 97 not out takes the weight off not just Sanju Samson’s shoulders, but off everyone who knows what a fine player he has been. He has had ups and downs, and we have felt them too because he is such a nice guy. Everybody wants him to do well."

Gavaskar described him as a "sincere cricketer," underlining how the innings brought long-awaited success to a player who had waited years for his moment.

Even after being named man of the match in the semi-final against England, Samson credited his teammate, saying, "All credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah. I think the world class bowler, once in a generation bowler, I think that's what he delivered today. This (award) should go to him actually. If we didn't bowl that way in the death overs, I think I would not be standing here."

Shashi Tharoor, who has followed Samson since his teens, wrote for Cricbuzz that the 31-year-old’s 97* against West Indies was a masterclass in composure.

"There was an extraordinary stillness about him that I noticed from the first ball which wasn’t there in some of his earlier knocks," Tharoor said, adding that Samson anchored the innings with confidence and precision, leaving him, a lifelong fan, completely mesmerized.

Now all eyes are on Samson as India gear up to face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. Scheduled for Sunday, 8 March at 7:00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the match offers Samson another chance to lead India and prove why he has become the heartbeat of this campaign.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  2. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

  3. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

  4. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  5. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  4. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

  5. The Stink Of Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Says It Has Begun ‘Broad-Scale Wave’ Of Strikes On Tehran

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century