NBA: Wembanyama Stars In San Antonio Spurs' 121-106 Victory Over Detroit Pistons

Victor Wembanyama had 38 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in completing a sweep of Detroit, beating the Pistons 121-106 on Thursday night. De'Aaron Fox had 29 points, and Stephon Castle added 11 points and 12 assists in San Antonio's first game at home after a nearly a month-long trip. Cade Cunningham had 26 points and Isaiah Stewart added 18 points in Detroit's second straight loss. The Pistons, who closed their trip 1-2, remained atop the Eastern Conference at 45-16. A potential NBA Finals matchup resulted in another double-digit victory for the red-hot Spurs. San Antonio has won 13 of 14 games, including a 114-103 victory over the Pistons on Feb. 23 in Detroit, and remain second in the West at 45-17. The Spurs rolled to a 10-2 lead in their first game in San Antonio since Feb. 7. The lead expanded to 17 points in the opening quarter as the Spurs shot 54% on 3-pointers.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and teammates celebrate this win over Detroit Pistons in an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
1/11
NBA: Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper, left, and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, scramble for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
2/11
NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
3/11
NBA Basketball Game: Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) passes the ball past San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
4/11
NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
5/11
NBA Basketball: Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) scores over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
6/11
NBA 2025-26: San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
7/11
NBA 2025-26: Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
8/11
Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) passes the ball past Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
9/11
Basketball: Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
10/11
San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
11/11
Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
