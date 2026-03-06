NBA: Wembanyama Stars In San Antonio Spurs' 121-106 Victory Over Detroit Pistons
Victor Wembanyama had 38 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in completing a sweep of Detroit, beating the Pistons 121-106 on Thursday night. De'Aaron Fox had 29 points, and Stephon Castle added 11 points and 12 assists in San Antonio's first game at home after a nearly a month-long trip. Cade Cunningham had 26 points and Isaiah Stewart added 18 points in Detroit's second straight loss. The Pistons, who closed their trip 1-2, remained atop the Eastern Conference at 45-16. A potential NBA Finals matchup resulted in another double-digit victory for the red-hot Spurs. San Antonio has won 13 of 14 games, including a 114-103 victory over the Pistons on Feb. 23 in Detroit, and remain second in the West at 45-17. The Spurs rolled to a 10-2 lead in their first game in San Antonio since Feb. 7. The lead expanded to 17 points in the opening quarter as the Spurs shot 54% on 3-pointers.
