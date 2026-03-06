T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

England's captain Harry Brook, second right, greets Indian players at the end of the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

England's captain Harry Brook, second right, greets Indian players at the end of the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool