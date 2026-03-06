T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

Samson and Bethell headline Wankhede slugfest as India edge England in thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final, Jasprit Bumrah stole limelight with his magnificent bowling performance.

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published At:
T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics
England's captain Harry Brook, second right, greets Indian players at the end of the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India beat England by 7 runs after posting 253/7 in a run-fest semi-final

  • Sanju Samson (89) and Jacob Bethell (105) headlined a thrilling slugfest at Wankhede

  • Jasprit Bumrah’s tight 18th over proved decisive in India’s win

India and England produced one of the most dramatic nights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as a run-fest at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium ended with India sealing a seven-run victory to reach the final. Batting first, India piled up 253/7 in 20 overs, while England fought hard in the chase before finishing on 246/7, falling agonizingly short despite a brilliant century from Jacob Bethell.

The semi-final quickly turned into a slugfest. Boundaries flowed freely on a flat Wankhede surface, and the match eventually produced 499 runs and more than 30 sixes, making it one of the highest-scoring knockout games in the tournament’s history.

India’s innings was built around a commanding performance from Sanju Samson, whose explosive strokeplay gave the hosts early momentum. England responded with equal aggression during the chase, ensuring the contest remained alive until the final overs before India’s bowlers finally closed it out.

Another fascinating layer to the semi-final was the eerie statistical coincidence with a famous World Cup match from the past. In the 1987 ODI World Cup, Australia defeated England with an identical scoreline, Australia 253/5, England 246/8, winning by seven runs in the final at Eden Gardens.

Nearly four decades later, the same margin appeared again in another major knockout clash involving England, as India posted 253/7 and restricted England to 246/7 to secure a seven-run win in the T20 World Cup semi-final. The similarity in scorelines quickly caught the attention of fans and statisticians following the match. Check more interesting takeaways from the day:

Slugfest sets the tone at Wankhede

The match lived up to its billing from the very first innings. On a batting-friendly surface, India’s lineup attacked relentlessly, with contributions coming throughout the order. Samson’s 89 off 42 balls stood out, but the supporting cast ensured India never lost momentum.

India raced through the middle overs as Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube added quick runs, while Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya ensured a strong finish. By the time the innings ended, India had reached 253/7, setting England a daunting target of 254 in a semi-final clash where even a total above 230 had often proved match-winning.

England’s chase mirrored the intensity of India’s batting effort. The visitors came out swinging and kept the required rate within reach for much of the innings. The Three Lions managed to score 246 runs as they fell just seven runs of the target.

Samson vs Bethell: stars on opposite sides

If the match had two central characters, they were Sanju Samson and Jacob Bethell. Samson’s knock was a masterclass in controlled aggression, mixing elegant drives with brutal power hitting. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed eight fours and seven sixes, dominating England’s bowlers and anchoring India’s innings.

His innings proved crucial because India needed a big score on a pitch where chasing teams often flourish. Samson fell just short of a century but had already ensured India crossed the 250-run mark.

England’s answer came from Bethell, who produced an equally breathtaking innings. The young left-hander smashed 105 off just 48 balls, keeping England firmly in contention even after early wickets.

Bethell’s fearless strokeplay brought England back into the contest, particularly during the middle overs when he attacked both pace and spin. For long stretches, it seemed his innings might pull off a record chase.

Bumrah magic in the death overs

Despite Bethell’s brilliance, India still had their trump card, Jasprit Bumrah. The experienced pacer delivered one of the defining spells of the match, especially in the crucial closing stages.

The turning point came in the 18th over, when Bumrah conceded just six runs despite England still being within striking distance. With the required rate climbing, the over forced England’s batters to take bigger risks in the final overs.

In a match where runs had come easily all evening, Bumrah’s ability to shut down scoring proved decisive as he conceded only 33 runs while picking up a wicket in his four overs. His accuracy and clever variations ensured England could not maintain their momentum.

By the time the final overs arrived, England needed an extraordinary finish. Even Bethell’s remarkable century could not compensate for the pressure created by Bumrah’s spell.

Tale of two fielders

Fielding also played a decisive role in shaping the match. Early in India’s innings, England captain Harry Brook dropped Samson when the Indian batter was still settling at the crease. The missed opportunity proved costly as Samson went on to score the match-defining 89.

In contrast, India’s fielding delivered crucial moments. Axar Patel produced a spectacular catch, sprinting toward the boundary and completing a difficult take to dismiss the dangerous-looking Will Jacks, that swung momentum back toward India during England’s chase.

Star power at Wankhede

Several prominent personalities from cricket, Bollywood, and sports were present at the Wankhede Stadium to witness the high-scoring thriller.

Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted in the VVIP box along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni, while former Indian captain Rohit Sharma also attended the match as the tournament ambassador.

The Bollywood contingent was equally strong. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen enjoying the game with their daughter Raha, while stars like Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tripti Dimri, and Ahaan Shetty also turned up to support Team India.

Among cricket personalities in the stands were KL Rahul and Jay Shah, while Nita Ambani was also spotted cheering passionately for the home side.

Sammy and West Indies’ strange situation

Away from the action in Mumbai, another story was unfolding involving the West Indies team. Head coach Daren Sammy had earlier expressed frustration on social media after the Caribbean side remained stranded in India following their tournament exit.

Sammy’s posts highlighted the logistical uncertainty faced by the squad, which reportedly spent several days awaiting travel arrangements after the World Cup schedule disruptions. His comments quickly went viral among cricket fans following the semi-final action.

Elsewhere: India vs Australia women’s Test

In other cricket action, attention also turned toward the India vs Australia women’s Test, where the two sides began a crucial red-ball contest. The match is part of the ongoing push to expand women’s Test cricket and has drawn significant attention from fans and analysts alike.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

