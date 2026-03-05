India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Check List Of Highest Successful Chases In T20Is

England almost chased down India's score of 253/7 and narrowly ended up short by just 7 runs in the India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
England's Jacob Bethell plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary

Summary of this article

  • England fell 7 runs short of the highest successful chase in T20 World Cup

  • In response to India's 253/7, they scored 246

  • India will play the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand

India defeated England by 7 runs to enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final and they will be taking on New Zealand in the final on March 08 (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite scoring a mammoth total of 253/7, England remained in contention for long but India were able to restrict them for 246/7.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first. India started their on a strong note with Sanju Samson taking on the England bowlers. His power-packed start threw Harry Brook's side off their plans and despite scalping the wicket of Abhishek Sharma, India continued to plunder their bowlers for runs. Samson was dropped by Brook and he went on to make 89, helping his team get a solid base.

Samson was well-supported by Ishan Kishan and later Shivam Dube (43). Together they took India's score to over 200, after which the finishing touches were provided by Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, who motored the score to 253/7. Adil Rashid and Will Jacks fared well among the bowlers, scalping two wickets wicket.

On a pitch that played beautifully for the batters, the score was chasable. But India struck early by removing Phil Salt. Hardik Pandya was the one who gave the breakthrough and it rocked England early. Jos Buttler and Harry Brook tried to generate momentum and although Buttler succeeded in doing it, Brook fell to Jasprit Bumrah. It was boom and bust for Tom Banton too and just when it looked like England will be handed a heavy defeat, Jacob Bethell took over.

Bethell and Will Jacks demolished spin in the middle overs and injected momentum in the England innings. They caught up with the asking rate and were keeping steady with it. Arshdeep Singh broke the partnership when he forced Will Jacks go over the off-side and Axar Patel took a briliant catch yet again to end his stay. While Sam Curran supported Bethell from here on, he couldn't add the necessary power needed.

Bethell scored a century in just 45 deliveries and kept England in the game till the 19th over. But eventually the target slipped out of hand due to some quality bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Shivam Dube bowled the last over and despite Jofra Archer landing some blows, England fell short of 7 runs.

With this result, England remain the side who chased the highest score in the T20 World Cup history, which was 230 in 2016. Meanwhile, South Africa chased 259 in 2023 against West Indies and are the side who chase the highest score in T20s.

Highest Successful Chase in T20 World Cup

TeamTargetFinal ScoreOpponentYearVenue
England230230/8South Africa2016Wankhede, Mumbai
South Africa206208/2West Indies2007Johannesburg
India196199/5West Indies2026Eden Gardens, Kolkata
USA195197/3Canada2024Dallas
West Indies193196/3India2016Wankhede, Mumbai

Highest Successful Chase In T20Is

TeamTargetFinal ScoreYearOpponentVenue
South Africa259259/42023West IndiesCenturion
Bulgaria243246/42022SerbiaSofia
Australia244245/52018New ZealandAuckland
Bulgaria244244/42025GibraltarSofia
West Indies232236/62015South AfricaJohannesburg

