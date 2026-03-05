India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Check List Of Highest Successful Chases In T20Is

On a pitch that played beautifully for the batters, the score was chasable. But India struck early by removing Phil Salt. Hardik Pandya was the one who gave the breakthrough and it rocked England early. Jos Buttler and Harry Brook tried to generate momentum and although Buttler succeeded in doing it, Brook fell to Jasprit Bumrah. It was boom and bust for Tom Banton too and just when it looked like England will be handed a heavy defeat, Jacob Bethell took over.