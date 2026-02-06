IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Dismiss George | India 38/1 (7)

India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND vs ENG U19 Cricket World Cup final in Harare on February 6, 2026

India vs England live score ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final updates IND vs ENG highlights Harare
India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre and England U19 captain Thomas Rew with the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup trophy. | Photo: X/cricketworldcup
Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final between India U19 and England U19 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday, February 6, 2026. India dominated Afghanistan in a record-breaking 311-run chase to seal their place in the final. The Boys in Blue, led by Ayush Mhatre, will be looking for a historic sixth title in their record-breaking 10th final appearance. Meanwhile, Thomas Rew’s England will be looking to end three decades of hurt by sealing their second U19 World Cup crown, having last won in 1998. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs England U19 cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India U19 vs England U19 Final LIVE SCORE: IND 20/1 (4)

Aerial from George, and brilliantly taken at point by Mayes!! First breakthrough for the Young Lions. George will be a bit disappointed as he could not keep his drive down, with the outside edge carrying to the fielder.

India U19 vs England U19 Final LIVE SCORE: IND 10/0 (2)

A decent start from the Indian openers, who are not letting the ocassion get the better of them. A wider delivery from Green allows Sooryavanshi to open up his arms, getting off the mark with a boundary.

India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Here We Go!

With the national anthems and other pre-match formalities, India's opening pair of Goerge and Sooryavanshi are out at the crease. England have given the new ball to Morgan. We are underway in Harare!

India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Playing XIs

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk) (c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green.

India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Toss Update

India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bat first today.

India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Previous Title Wins

  • India (5): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022

  • England (1): 1998

India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Full Squads

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk) (c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.

India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Repeat Of 2022

Today's match is a repeat of the final of the 2022 edition. In that match, India beat England by four wickets to seal their record-breaking fifth title. England had managed a meagre total of 189 before being all out, and India managed to chase it down in 47.4 overs.

India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Where To Watch?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the game will take place on Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD channels), with regional language commentary available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Read our detailed live streaming guide for the India vs England U19 World Cup final.

India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Match Details

  • Fixture: India U19 vs England U19

  • Series: ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final

  • Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

  • Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

  • Time: 1:00 PM IST

India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s U19 World Cup final against England. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Published At:
