IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Dismiss George | India 38/1 (7)

India U19 vs England U19 Final LIVE SCORE: IND 20/1 (4)
Aerial from George, and brilliantly taken at point by Mayes!! First breakthrough for the Young Lions. George will be a bit disappointed as he could not keep his drive down, with the outside edge carrying to the fielder.
India U19 vs England U19 Final LIVE SCORE: IND 10/0 (2)
A decent start from the Indian openers, who are not letting the ocassion get the better of them. A wider delivery from Green allows Sooryavanshi to open up his arms, getting off the mark with a boundary.
India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Here We Go!
With the national anthems and other pre-match formalities, India's opening pair of Goerge and Sooryavanshi are out at the crease. England have given the new ball to Morgan. We are underway in Harare!
India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Playing XIs
India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.
England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk) (c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green.
India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Toss Update
India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bat first today.
India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Previous Title Wins
India (5): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022
England (1): 1998
India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Full Squads
India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk) (c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.
India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Repeat Of 2022
Today's match is a repeat of the final of the 2022 edition. In that match, India beat England by four wickets to seal their record-breaking fifth title. England had managed a meagre total of 189 before being all out, and India managed to chase it down in 47.4 overs.
India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Where To Watch?
The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the game will take place on Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD channels), with regional language commentary available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
India vs England Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Match Details
Fixture: India U19 vs England U19
Series: ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe
Date: Friday, February 6, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM IST