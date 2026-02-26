India Vs Zimbabwe: Why Is Rinku Singh Not Playing Today In T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash?

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh is not playing in India’s crucial Super 8 match against Zimbabwe, with captain Suryakumar Yadav confirming Sanju Samson’s inclusion in his place

India's Rinku Singh plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Rinku Singh left out of the India playing XI against Zimbabwe, with Sanju Samson brought in

  • Reports confirm Rinku briefly returned to New Delhi due to his father’s illness

  • The left-hander has struggled for form, including a duck against South Africa in the Super 8 opener

India face a must-win battle in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 when they take the field against Zimbabwe in a Super 8 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The co-hosts, considered one of the biggest favourites to defend their trophy, were handed a reality check in their 76-run defeat to South Africa in their Super 8 opener. That loss has left them in a precarious position where they need to win both of their remaining matches.

LIVE SCORE | India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The big defeat to the Proteas has also led to the Indian management looking at a shake-up of the line-up. At the toss at Chepauk, captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed those doubts as he announced two changes from the playing XI that played against South Africa.

Other than Axar Patel coming in for Washington Sundar, the other change was Sanju Samson coming into the playing XI at the expense of Rinku Singh.

Why is Rinku Singh Not Playing Today?

Rinku was a notable absentee from India’s mandatory four-hour training session on Tuesday evening, with media reports revealing that the batter had flown back to New Delhi as his father was unwell. However, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak clarified that Rinku was expected to rejoin the camp before the Zimbabwe match.

The lower-order finisher is yet to get going in the ongoing T20 World Cup. After registering scores of six and one against the United States of America and Namibia, respectively, he remained unbeaten at six and 11 in the next two games. However, against South Africa, he was dismissed for a duck.

The lack of match practice, along with his poor run of form, appears to be the reason behind Rinku being left out of the playing XI. Sanju Samson’s inclusion in his place also gives India a designated wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, who won the toss and opted to bowl first, also announced one tactical change, with Graeme Cremer missing out.

India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Q

Is Rinku Singh playing today in India vs Zimbabwe?

A

No, Rinku Singh has been dropped from India's playing XI during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe.

Q

Who replaced Rinku Singh in India’s playing XI?

A

Sanju Samson came into the side, providing India with a designated wicketkeeper option against Zimbabwe.

Q

Why did India decide to drop Rinku Singh against Zimbabwe?

A

Rinku's poor run of form in the T20 World Cup 2026, including a duck against South Africa, combined with lack of match practice, likely led to his exclusion.

