JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament
India's top-ranked squash player, Anahat Singh, expects the 2028 Los Angeles Games to be the primary focus for every player over the next two years as the sport makes its Olympic debut there. Winning a medal at the Olympics is the dream of every player, Anahat said here on Tuesday. It's obviously very exciting. (It) is the first time that it is a part of the Olympics and all the athletes have been really looking forward to," Anahat said during a pre-tournament press conference for the JSW Indian Open. The JSW Indian Open is a PSA Copper event which will provide players an opportunity to earn ranking points while building momentum towards the Asian Games later this year.
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