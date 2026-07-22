Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title with a tense 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina
World Cup-winning midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Gavi returned to their hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca for a grand civic reception.
The local council honored the duo by gifting them fresh local tomatoes equal to their exact body weight
Spain clinched their second FIFA World Cup title following a grueling campaign, defeating Argentina 1-0 in a tense final courtesy of an extra-time winner by substitute Ferran Torres. The triumph triggered wild scenes of jubilation across the Iberian nation, capped by a massive open-top bus parade through Madrid where more than 2 million fans flooded the streets to welcome the champions home.
Amid the national celebrations, Andalusian midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Pablo Paez Gavira (Gavi) traveled back to their roots in the small town of Los Palacios y Villafranca. There, the local City Council hosted a grand civic reception to honor the hometown heroes with one of the region's most famous agricultural customs—gifting the players fresh tomatoes equal to their exact body weight.
The festivities extended beyond the unique weigh-in ceremony, with the municipality announcing major infrastructural tributes. The Marismas stadium, where Fabian Ruiz began his early footballing development with Los Palacios CF, will be officially renamed in his honor. Similarly, the San Sebastian stadium—home to La Liara Balompie, where Gavi joined the youth system at age six—will be permanently named after the young midfielder.
Additionally, the council unveiled plans for a dedicated monument on Juan Jose Vaquero Avenue. This permanent fixture will celebrate Ruiz and Gavi alongside fellow townsman Jesus Navas, who famously lifted the World Cup trophy with Spain in 2010. By blending national football glory with regional pride, Los Palacios y Villafranca delivered a tribute that perfectly captured the historic achievement of its two star midfielders on the global stage.
When And Why Did The Tradition Start?
Deeply rooted in the agricultural identity of Andalusia, Los Palacios y Villafranca is globally renowned as one of Spain’s premier producers of high-quality tomatoes, often celebrated locally as "red gold." The municipality relies heavily on its fertile soil and the dedication of its farming community, making agriculture the economic and cultural heartbeat of the region.
By measuring and gifting the players an exact match of their body weight in these locally harvested tomatoes, the town cleverly bridges its humble rural heritage with elite sporting excellence. This lighthearted yet profoundly symbolic ritual highlights the community's immense gratitude, transforming a staple crop into a priceless badge of honor for its most celebrated global ambassadors.
The tradition of weighing local legends against their weight in tomatoes first gained widespread attention when hometown hero Jesús Navas was famously honored with his weight in tomatoes after winning the 2010 World Cup. What started as a whimsical nod to the region's agricultural harvest has since blossomed into a cherished municipal ritual, permanently binding the town's athletic triumphs to the soil that built them.