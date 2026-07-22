France Approves Social Media Ban For Under-15s

France has approved a law banning children under 15 from creating new social media accounts from September.
Existing social media accounts belonging to users aged 15 and below will be blocked from January 2027 under a phased rollout.
Social media platforms will be responsible for enforcing the rules through age verification while protecting users' personal data.
France has moved a step closer to banning children under the age of 15 from using social media after Parliament approved legislation prohibiting them from holding accounts on major platforms. President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants the new rules to take effect from September, pending final clearance by the Constitutional Council.
The legislation makes France the first country in the European Union to impose such a restriction on children's access to social media. According to Indian Express, the rollout will be phased, with children under 15 barred from creating new accounts from September 1, while existing accounts belonging to users aged 15 and below will be blocked from January 2027.
Australia became the first country to pass similar legislation in December last year, requiring major platforms including TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat to remove accounts belonging to users under 16 or face significant financial penalties.
Following Parliament's approval, Macron posted on X: “I had committed to it, and now it’s been voted on: social media will be banned for those under 15 starting back-to-school. Thanks to the parliamentarians. It’s up to the Constitutional Council to rule, then on to action to make this measure concrete and protect our children online.”
The proposal received its final parliamentary approval after the Senate cleared it earlier in the day, followed by a vote in the National Assembly, where it passed by 279 votes to 81, Indian Express reported, citing The Guardian.
Although Parliament has approved the legislation, the ban will not come into force immediately. Indian Express reported that children under 15 will no longer be able to create new social media accounts from September 1, while existing accounts belonging to users in that age group will be blocked from January 2027.
Before the vote, Digital Minister Anne Le Hénanff said on X: “After several months of demanding work with deputies and senators, we are bringing to fruition a long-awaited reform, driven by a simple conviction: better protect our children online.”
She said the proposed timeline was achievable because age verification technology already exists and additional tools are being developed, reported Indian Express, citing The Guardian. She added that responsibility for enforcing the new rules would lie with social media companies.
Le Hénanff also said everyone in France would be required to verify their age during the first four months of implementation. Under the proposed system, accounts belonging to users under 15 would be closed. She also said personal data collected during the age verification process would remain protected.
The legislation also includes a provision to restrict mobile phone use in high schools. According to Reuters, the French government wants the social media ban to be in place by September so measures to curb mobile phone use in schools can begin with the new academic year.
France's public health authority said last year that platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram could have a negative impact on teenagers, particularly girls. However, it also said social media alone should not be held responsible for the deterioration of young people's mental health.
Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said children should be introduced to social media gradually. The European Commission has also developed an age verification application that has been undergoing testing in several EU countries, including France, in recent months.