Cincinnati Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Returns After Wrist Injury Ahead Of US Open Title Defense

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

The World No.3 returns after a prolonged time period for Cincinnati Open 2026 after a wrist injury because of which he had to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon

Cincinnati Open 2026
Carlos Alcaraz returns for Cincinnati Open 2026 after a wrist injury | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Summary of this article

  • World No. 3 returns after a prolonged time period due to a wrist injury.

  • The Spaniard last competed in April at the Barcelona Open and had to opt out from the Canadian Open, French Open and the Wimbledon.

  • All eyes will be on Alcaraz and Sinner's rivalry in Cincinnati Open 2026.

Carlos Alcaraz is all set for his long-awaited return to competitive tennis as he is all set to participate in the Cincinnati Open 2026 next month which is scheduled from August 13 to August 23.

The ATP Masters 1000 event will be the Spaniard's first ever competitive tennis tournament since April 2026 when he suffered a wrist injury during the Barcelona Open.

The fast few months have been very frustrating for him as he had to opt out of the French Open, Wimbledon and Canadian Open being unable to defend his title. He finally chooses Cincinnati Open as the ideal stage for his return as he continues his preparation for his title defense in the US Open 2026.

A Needed Comeback Before New York

Alcaraz returns to Cincinnati not just as the World No.3 but as the defending champion after Jannik Sinner had to retire from the finals last year due to illness.

It is a golden opportunity for the 23-year old to regain momentum as he looks forward to defend in the upcoming US-Open as well.

Related Content
Serena Williams is a six-time US Open champion. - File
Sanju Samson called MS Dhoni the Roger Federer of cricket, while comparing Virat Kohli to Carlos Alcaraz. - File
Venus Williams and Serena Williams last played together at the 2022 US Open - null
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne - File/AP

All eyes will be on Alcaraz and World No.1 Jannik Sinner who has been dominating the 2026 season so far by winning all five major ATP Masters 1000 titles and successfully defending the Wimbledon against Alexander Zverev.

Sinner Leading From The Front In A Star-Studded Field

While Alcaraz's comeback is the biggest talking point, Sinner will be the player to beat after another outstanding campaign recently.

Their rivalry has become one of the most talked about storyline in the tennis world and fans would expect to see this continue before the season's final grand slam.

The Cincinnati Open will also feature Britain's rising stars, with Arthur Fery, the new British No. 1, earning direct entry following his impressive Wimbledon semi-final run.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper is expected to require a wildcard, while Emma Raducanu continues her recovery from a stress fracture and is targeting a return in time for the US Open.

For Alcaraz, however, the focus remains simple, return to full fitness, defend his Cincinnati title, and build momentum before chasing another Grand Slam trophy in New York.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories