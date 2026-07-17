Cincinnati Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Returns After Wrist Injury Ahead Of US Open Title Defense

World No. 3 returns after a prolonged time period due to a wrist injury.
The Spaniard last competed in April at the Barcelona Open and had to opt out from the Canadian Open, French Open and the Wimbledon.
All eyes will be on Alcaraz and Sinner's rivalry in Cincinnati Open 2026.
Carlos Alcaraz is all set for his long-awaited return to competitive tennis as he is all set to participate in the Cincinnati Open 2026 next month which is scheduled from August 13 to August 23.
The ATP Masters 1000 event will be the Spaniard's first ever competitive tennis tournament since April 2026 when he suffered a wrist injury during the Barcelona Open.
The fast few months have been very frustrating for him as he had to opt out of the French Open, Wimbledon and Canadian Open being unable to defend his title. He finally chooses Cincinnati Open as the ideal stage for his return as he continues his preparation for his title defense in the US Open 2026.
A Needed Comeback Before New York
Alcaraz returns to Cincinnati not just as the World No.3 but as the defending champion after Jannik Sinner had to retire from the finals last year due to illness.
It is a golden opportunity for the 23-year old to regain momentum as he looks forward to defend in the upcoming US-Open as well.
All eyes will be on Alcaraz and World No.1 Jannik Sinner who has been dominating the 2026 season so far by winning all five major ATP Masters 1000 titles and successfully defending the Wimbledon against Alexander Zverev.
Sinner Leading From The Front In A Star-Studded Field
While Alcaraz's comeback is the biggest talking point, Sinner will be the player to beat after another outstanding campaign recently.
Their rivalry has become one of the most talked about storyline in the tennis world and fans would expect to see this continue before the season's final grand slam.
The Cincinnati Open will also feature Britain's rising stars, with Arthur Fery, the new British No. 1, earning direct entry following his impressive Wimbledon semi-final run.
Meanwhile, Jack Draper is expected to require a wildcard, while Emma Raducanu continues her recovery from a stress fracture and is targeting a return in time for the US Open.
For Alcaraz, however, the focus remains simple, return to full fitness, defend his Cincinnati title, and build momentum before chasing another Grand Slam trophy in New York.