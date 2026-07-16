FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd SF: NYC’s Rikers Island Jail Hosts Watch Party For Inmates

Offices, public parks, bars — watch parties popped up at all the usual spots for Wednesday’s semifinal World Cup match. But one was in something of an unusual location: New York’s sprawling Rikers Island correctional facility, better known for its overcrowding and violence than for hosting social events. More than 100 inmates dressed in tan uniforms took seats at tables facing a projection screen showing the game in a gymnasium at the complex’s main intake center to watch the semifinal match between England and Argentina. Colorful balloon towers topped by soccer ball balloons framed the screen. The jail has been hosting watch parties since the tournament kicked off last month for inmates who have shown good behavior, including being incident free for at least 30 days.

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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-1
Rikers Island inmates react as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, not pictured, leaves the jail complex during a World Cup semifinal soccer match watch party for the game between England and Argentina, in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-1
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks with Rikers Island inmates as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks with inmates on Rikers Island as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks with inmates on Rikers Island as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-Zohran Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks with inmates on Rikers Island as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-
Rikers Island inmates line up to leave the gymnasium after watching the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-
Rikers Island inmates watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-
Rikers Island inmate Victor Caldas, an Argentina fan, reacts during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-
Rikers Island inmate Ralph Veal celebrates an English goal with a corrections officer during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-
Rikers Island inmates watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-
Rikers Island inmate Victor Caldas, center, reacts while watching the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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England vs Argentina Rikers Island inmates World Cup Watch Party photos-
Rikers Island inmates line up to receive a meal while watching the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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