FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd SF: NYC’s Rikers Island Jail Hosts Watch Party For Inmates

Rikers Island inmates react as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, not pictured, leaves the jail complex during a World Cup semifinal soccer match watch party for the game between England and Argentina, in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

1/11 New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks with Rikers Island inmates as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





2/11 New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks with inmates on Rikers Island as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





3/11 New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks with inmates on Rikers Island as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





4/11 New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks with inmates on Rikers Island as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





5/11 Rikers Island inmates line up to leave the gymnasium after watching the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





6/11 Rikers Island inmates watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





7/11 Rikers Island inmate Victor Caldas, an Argentina fan, reacts during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





8/11 Rikers Island inmate Ralph Veal celebrates an English goal with a corrections officer during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





9/11 Rikers Island inmates watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





10/11 Rikers Island inmate Victor Caldas, center, reacts while watching the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





11/11 Rikers Island inmates line up to receive a meal while watching the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





