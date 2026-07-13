India Declares National Mourning for Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

Regional neighbours also shared messages of support. "Sincere condolences to my brother, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the fraternal Qatari people on the passing of their dear departed and our collective loss, the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," Sheikh Mohammed said. "May God have mercy on him, grant him wide expanses of His Paradise, inspire the people of Qatar and all his loved ones with patience and solace, and indeed to God we belong and to Him we shall return.” Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also posted a message. "Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al -Thani, former Amir of the State of Qatar, whose visionary leadership contributed significantly to the development and progress of the State of Qatar," Muizzu said. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, on the loss of his beloved father, and to the Royal Family, the Government, and the brotherly people of Qatar. May Allah grant the late His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani the highest ranks of Jannatul Firdaus, and bless him with eternal peace and mercy. Aameen”