India Declares National Mourning for Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

India announced a one-day national mourning on Monday with the national flag flying at half-mast across all regular buildings.
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will travel to Qatar to personally convey India's official condolences.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late leader, describing him as a visionary and a true friend of India.
India declared a one-day national mourning on Monday for former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The Amiri Diwan announced his death on Sunday without specifying the cause, as reported.
In a statement, the Amiri Diwan stated, “With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late—may God have mercy on him—His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning, 27 Muharram 1448 AH, corresponding to 12 July 2026, at the age of nearly 74 years.”
The Indian national flag will fly at half-mast on all regular buildings, and there will be no official entertainment during the mourning period, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Sunday. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will visit Qatar shortly to convey India's condolences.
Global Leaders Pay Tribute
Qatar declared four days of public mourning starting Monday, with government offices and public institutions closed and flags flying at half-mast, Doha-based Al Jazeera reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on X. "We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024," Modi said. He added, "I convey my sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”
Calling Sheikh Hamad a “great leader and statesman”, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his sympathies. "On behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I extend our heartfelt condolences to my Dear Brother the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the distinguished members of the Al Thani family, the Government, as well as the brotherly people of Qatar on this solemn occasion. We stand in solidarity with them in this moment of profound grief," Sharif said.
Regional neighbours also shared messages of support. "Sincere condolences to my brother, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the fraternal Qatari people on the passing of their dear departed and our collective loss, the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," Sheikh Mohammed said. "May God have mercy on him, grant him wide expanses of His Paradise, inspire the people of Qatar and all his loved ones with patience and solace, and indeed to God we belong and to Him we shall return.” Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also posted a message. "Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al -Thani, former Amir of the State of Qatar, whose visionary leadership contributed significantly to the development and progress of the State of Qatar," Muizzu said. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, on the loss of his beloved father, and to the Royal Family, the Government, and the brotherly people of Qatar. May Allah grant the late His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani the highest ranks of Jannatul Firdaus, and bless him with eternal peace and mercy. Aameen”
Economic Transformation Of Qatar
Sheikh Hamad modernised the nation. Born in 1952, he joined the Qatar Armed Forces in 1971 after finishing his schooling in the UK. He seized power from his father in a bloodless coup in 1995, as per Allen Fromherz in ‘Qatar: A Modern History’. The new leader quickly changed the domestic economy. Qatar shipped its first liquefied gas container in 1996 and soon became one of the world's largest LNG exporters.
The national economy expanded rapidly under his rule. Economic output grew more than 20-fold, reaching $199bn in 2013, according to World Bank data. He also established the Al Jazeera television network in Qatar.
The Emir initiated several democratic reforms. He organised the country's first municipal elections in 1999. He also approved a new constitution, which was ratified in 2004.
Geopolitics And Foreign Policy
His foreign policy carried risks. Sheikh Hamad supported protest movements during the 2011 Arab Spring. He sent warplanes to fight against Muammar Qaddafi's forces in Libya. Qatar also lent $8bn to support Egypt's first Islamist government headed by Mohamed Mursi, Bloomberg reported. This backing for regional movements caused diplomatic tensions with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.
The Emir successfully balanced relationships with global rivals. He allowed the US to build a major air base in Qatar while maintaining ties with Iran. He permitted an Israeli trade office to operate during the 2009 Gaza war. At the same time, Qatar offered support to the Palestinian Hamas movement.
Sheikh Hamad abdicated the throne to his son Sheikh Tamim in 2013. Before stepping down, he formally opened a Qatar office for the Afghan Taliban. This decision eventually led to negotiations between the US and the Taliban, paving the way for the 2021 NATO exit from Afghanistan.