Sensational Jannik Sinner! Italian Star Dominates His Way Back Against Alexander Zverev To Defend His Wimbledon Title

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026 Men's Singles Final: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon title, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in a thrilling four-set final. In a high-stakes clash between the top two seeds, Zverev edged a tight opening set, but Sinner’s clinical response in the second-set tiebreaker shifted the momentum. The match turned in the third set when Zverev suffered a knee injury after a slip, allowing Sinner to secure a crucial break. Sinner maintained his intensity throughout the nearly four-hour battle, ultimately sealing his fifth career Grand Slam with a powerful forehand winner. This victory extends Sinner’s winning streak over Zverev to 10 matches and confirms his dominance as the premier force in men’s tennis, marking a triumphant return to the top of the podium after a difficult early exit at the French Open earlier this summer. See the best photos from the Sinner vs Zverev match here.

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Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev Wimbledon 2026 gentlemen's Singles final Centre Court In Pics
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his wife Charlotte Merz in the Royal Box to watch the mens singles final between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany,
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his wife Charlotte Merz in the Royal Box to watch the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany, Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany, right, arrive on court to play the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany, right, arrive on court to play the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP Photo/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during themens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during themen's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy returns the ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns the ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
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Spectators watch the mens singles final between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Spectators watch the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP Photo/Brian Inganga
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Alexander Zverev of Germany sits under an umbrella during a change over as he plays against Jannik Sinner of Italy during the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Alexander Zverev of Germany sits under an umbrella during a change over as he plays against Jannik Sinner of Italy during the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Laila Hasanovic girlfriend of Jannik Sinner of Italy watches as he plant against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Laila Hasanovic girlfriend of Jannik Sinner of Italy watches as he plant against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Alexander Zverev of Germany, left, and Jannik Sinner of Italy pose for a picture prior to the start of the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Alexander Zverev of Germany, left, and Jannik Sinner of Italy pose for a picture prior to the start of the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy returns the ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns the ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP Photo/Brian Inganga
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Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP Photo/Brian Inganga
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz watches the mens singles final between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz watches the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Photo by Dave Shopland/Invision/AP
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Alexander Zverev of Germany injects himself with insulin during a changeover in the mens singles final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy, at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Alexander Zverev of Germany injects himself with insulin during a changeover in the men's singles final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy, at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP Photo/Brian Inganga
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Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP Photo/Brian Inganga
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Alexander Zverev of Germany falls as he plays against Jannik Sinner of Italy during the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Alexander Zverev of Germany falls as he plays against Jannik Sinner of Italy during the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP Photo/Kin Cheung
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Jannik Sinner of Italy, left helps up Alexander Zverev of Germany who fell during the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy, left helps up Alexander Zverev of Germany who fell during the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after winning a point against Alexander Zverev of Germany mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after winning a point against Alexander Zverev of Germany men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Alexander Zverev of Germany speaks to his box after losing a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Alexander Zverev of Germany speaks to his box after losing a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy jumps to his box as he celebrates winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy jumps to his box as he celebrates winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy, left embraces Alexander Zverev of Germany at the net fter Sinner defeated Zverev in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy, left embraces Alexander Zverev of Germany at the net fter Sinner defeated Zverev in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates with is family and coaches after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germanyo win the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates with is family and coaches after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germanyo win the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy hold the winner trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy hold the winner trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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Jannik Sinner of Italy kisses his trophy after winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Jannik Sinner of Italy kisses his trophy after winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
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Alexander Zverev of Germany holds up the runner-up plate after playing against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the mens singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London
Alexander Zverev of Germany holds up the runner-up plate after playing against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Kin Cheung/AP Photo
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