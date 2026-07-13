Sensational Jannik Sinner! Italian Star Dominates His Way Back Against Alexander Zverev To Defend His Wimbledon Title
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026 Men's Singles Final: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon title, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in a thrilling four-set final. In a high-stakes clash between the top two seeds, Zverev edged a tight opening set, but Sinner’s clinical response in the second-set tiebreaker shifted the momentum. The match turned in the third set when Zverev suffered a knee injury after a slip, allowing Sinner to secure a crucial break. Sinner maintained his intensity throughout the nearly four-hour battle, ultimately sealing his fifth career Grand Slam with a powerful forehand winner. This victory extends Sinner’s winning streak over Zverev to 10 matches and confirms his dominance as the premier force in men’s tennis, marking a triumphant return to the top of the podium after a difficult early exit at the French Open earlier this summer. See the best photos from the Sinner vs Zverev match here.
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