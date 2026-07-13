Heather Knight Bids Farewell To International Cricket After Lord's Test

"I'm extremely grateful and privileged to have gone on the journey that I have been on as an England cricketer," Knight said. "It's hard to walk away because the dressing-room and the people in the dressing-room have been a constant in my life for 16 years, and the memories and the experiences and the people have helped shape me become who I am today, but I'm really content with this decision and I'm really excited for what's next."