Heather Knight Bids Farewell To International Cricket After Lord's Test

Heather Knight Brings Down The Curtain On International Career After Lord's Test against India
She joins Tammy Beaumont, who'll also retire from international cricket after the ongoing Test
Knight has played the most international matches for England and led them to an ODI World Cup title in 2017
Heather Knight, England's former captain and most-capped women's cricketer, has announced her retirement from international cricket after the ongoing one-off Test against India at Lord's Cricket Ground, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career that included leading England to the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup title.
With the announcement, Knight joins teammate Tammy Beaumont, who had earlier confirmed that the one-off Test against India would also be her final international appearance for England.
Knight has featured in 320 international matches for England across formats and has 7988 runs to her name, including six centuries. She slammed her first T20I century in the 2020 T20 Women's World Cup, thus becoming the first English woman cricketer to hit tons in all three formats of the game.
The defining moment of Heather Knight's illustrious career came in 2017 when she led England to their fourth Women's ODI World Cup title, defeating India in a thrilling final at Lord's.
Having taken over the captaincy from Charlotte Edwards just a year earlier, Knight went on to lead England in 199 matches, winning 134 of them before stepping down in the aftermath of last winter's Ashes defeat in Australia.
"I'm extremely grateful and privileged to have gone on the journey that I have been on as an England cricketer," Knight said. "It's hard to walk away because the dressing-room and the people in the dressing-room have been a constant in my life for 16 years, and the memories and the experiences and the people have helped shape me become who I am today, but I'm really content with this decision and I'm really excited for what's next."
Recent Injury Concerns And Future Plans
The English veteran is currently a part of the historic first women's Test at Lord's, where the English team are on the verge of a defeat, needing 327 runs more to win in the last innings with only 4 wickets in hand and an entire day of play left.
After that, she'll move into administration, as she has taken up the role of a general manager at London Spirit in the Hundred, which is set to commence at the end of the month.
In recent years, the 35-year-old had to mount a comeback from some injuries that led to some stop-start phases in her career. She sustained a calf injury while batting during the 2024 T20 World Cup that hampered England's campaign in the tournament and led to their subsequent ouster at the hands of the West Indies.
Then last year, she missed the entire home summer due to a major tendon injury to her right hamstring. These injuries must have also played a role in her decision to bid goodbye to her international career.