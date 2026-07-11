India Vs England, 5th T20I: Toss Delayed After Indian Team Arrives Late To The Rose Bowl

IND take on ENG in the 5th and final T20I match in Southampton
England have sealed the series as India play for pride
The visitors have under-performed with both bat and the ball
India travels to Southampton for the fifth and final T20 international match against England, having already lost the series. The reigning T20 world champions aim to conclude a challenging tour with at least a semblance of dignity preserved.
After the disappointing start in Durham, India has now lost three matches in a row, prompting them to seek solutions as they head to the Rose Bowl.
England achieved their inaugural T20I series victory against India in Bristol, securing a decisive nine-wicket win, bolstered once more by exceptional displays from Harry Brook and Phil Salt.
India Vs England, 5th T20I 2026: Toss Update
The toss for the IND vs ENG, 5th T20I has been delayed after the Indian team found themselves stuck in traffic.
India Vs England, 5th T20I 2026: Squads
India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood
India Vs England, 5th T20I 2026: H2H
Matches: 34
India wins: 18
England wins: 15
No Result: 1