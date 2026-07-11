India Vs England, 5th T20I: Toss Delayed After Indian Team Arrives Late To The Rose Bowl

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The toss for the IND vs ENG, 5th T20I has been delayed after the Indian team found themselves stuck in traffic

India vs England 2nd T20I Live Score
India vs England: IND will take on ENG Photo: BCCI
Summary of this article

  • IND take on ENG in the 5th and final T20I match in Southampton

  • England have sealed the series as India play for pride

  • The visitors have under-performed with both bat and the ball

India travels to Southampton for the fifth and final T20 international match against England, having already lost the series. The reigning T20 world champions aim to conclude a challenging tour with at least a semblance of dignity preserved.

After the disappointing start in Durham, India has now lost three matches in a row, prompting them to seek solutions as they head to the Rose Bowl.

England achieved their inaugural T20I series victory against India in Bristol, securing a decisive nine-wicket win, bolstered once more by exceptional displays from Harry Brook and Phil Salt.

India Vs England, 5th T20I 2026: Toss Update

The toss for the IND vs ENG, 5th T20I has been delayed after the Indian team found themselves stuck in traffic.

India Vs England, 5th T20I 2026: Squads

India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood

India Vs England, 5th T20I 2026: H2H

  • Matches: 34

  • India wins: 18

  • England wins: 15

  • No Result: 1

Related Content
IND vs ENG 5th T20 Match 2026: India will lock horns with England in Southampton - BCCI
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol. - Steven Paston/AP Photo
IND vs ENG 1st T20 Match 2026 Live: India will lock horns with England - Liam McBurney/PA via AP
India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 1st T20I at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast on June 26. - X/BCCI

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