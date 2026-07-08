Mahadev Betting App Kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar Detained in Oman; India Seeks Extradition

Mahadev betting app co-founder Sourabh Chandrakar detained in Oman on Interpol notice.
India seeks extradition of Mahadev mastermind under the India-Oman extradition treaty.
ED alleges Mahadev syndicate generated nearly Rs 240 crore daily through illegal betting.
Royal Oman Police have detained Sourabh Chandrakar, the co-founder and mastermind of the Rs 6,000 crore Mahadev online gambling syndicate, based on an Interpol notice issued by Indian agencies.
Following his detention, India sent an official extradition request, Hindustan Times reported, citing sources. Chandrakar, a fugitive wanted by Indian authorities since 2019, is alleged to be the co-founder of the Mahadev Online Book platform and related websites.
His last known location was the UAE. Initial information indicates the syndicate leader travelled to Oman using a fraudulent passport obtained from a Southeast Asian country, Hindustan Times reported.
Indian agencies are currently working to ascertain the precise details of his capture through formal channels. Officials in New Delhi are closely monitoring the situation and remain hopeful of his repatriation.
Past Extradition Hurdles
Indian agencies previously struggled to secure Chandrakar's repatriation from the UAE. Earlier, his extradition requests to the UAE failed to fructify, even though Dubai authorities briefly detained him in 2024 before releasing him. UAE authorities briefly held him in October 2024 under an Interpol red notice and placed him under house arrest. India sent an extradition request that same month, which was not executed, rendering the effort infructuous.
The syndicate's co-founder, Ravi Uppal, subsequently went missing from the UAE after Gulf authorities decided to close extradition proceedings against him, as per report.
Unlike the UAE, India and Oman share an active extradition treaty. Officials in New Delhi are hopeful that Chandrakar, wanted since 2019, may finally be repatriated to face trial.
The Betting Operations
Chandrakar, in his early 30s, set up the Mahadev betting empire along with co-founder Ravi Uppal before they fled to Dubai in 2019. The illicit network still allegedly runs betting apps and websites from there, targeting Indian users.
The accused allegedly created betting IDs, collected money from bettors and facilitated betting on cricket and other sporting events, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) stated in a complaint. The ED stated that the syndicate obtained bank accounts used in the betting operations by cheating and impersonating unsuspecting persons.
The ED has stated in one of its chargesheets in the case that the massive betting empire was operating at least 3,200 panels in different cities, generating around Rs 240 crore per day from illegal gambling activities.