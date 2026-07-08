Mahadev Betting App Kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar Detained in Oman; India Seeks Extradition

Past Extradition Hurdles

Indian agencies previously struggled to secure Chandrakar's repatriation from the UAE. Earlier, his extradition requests to the UAE failed to fructify, even though Dubai authorities briefly detained him in 2024 before releasing him. UAE authorities briefly held him in October 2024 under an Interpol red notice and placed him under house arrest. India sent an extradition request that same month, which was not executed, rendering the effort infructuous.