Mumbai Cyber Cell's SIT Detains Sahil Khan From Chhattisgarh In Mahadev Betting App Case

Actor and social media influencer Sahil Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his suspected involvement in the Mahadev betting app case, as reported by news agency PTI on the morning of April 28. He was taken into custody by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Mumbai cyber cell, who apprehended him in Chhattisgarh.
This development occurred shortly after the Bombay High Court rejected Khan’s pre-arrest bail plea. The High Court concluded that he was “directly linked to the online betting application.” Following the dismissal of his plea, various reports stated that he fled Mumbai and was evading authorities.
Following a more than 40-hour-long operation, the actor was detained with the help of the Chhattisgarh Police. Officials stated that he is being transported to Mumbai, where he will be presented before a court.
An investigation is currently underway involving Khan and 31 other people. Police are examining their bank accounts, phones, laptops, and other electronic devices.
Back in 2023, the crime branch investigating the Mahadev betting app case called in Sahil Khan and three others to give their statements on December 15. However, Khan didn’t cooperate and never showed up to talk to the police and kept using social media during that time, for which he received heavy criticism.
Later on, in his petition, the ‘Style’ actor argued that, as a celebrity, he “merely acted as a brand promoter.” He referred to an Influencer Engagement Agreement from February 21, 2022, with M/s. Isports247 for promoting the brand ‘The Lion Book.’ However, a single-judge bench of Justice SV Kotwal dismissed his bail plea, citing that “the applicant is directly connected” in the illegal operation.
The case, also under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, has placed several other Bollywood actors under scrutiny. Just this week, actress Tamannaah Bhatia was summoned for allegedly promoting the IPL matches on Fairplay, a subsidiary app of Mahadev betting app.
The Mahadev app is currently being investigated by various law enforcement agencies for alleged illegal transactions and betting activities.