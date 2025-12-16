The Golden Harvest: The Indelible Imprint Of IPTA On Indian Cinema

Together, IPTA artists came up with productions that would employ themes and frameworks of exhibition hitherto unheard of. The intent behind this was to redeem art and theatre from elite gatekeeping and make it accessible to the people that it was meant to represent. Bijon Bhattacharya’s Nabanna (New Harvest), directed by him and Sombhu Mitra in 1944, was the first major production that was taken by IPTA across the country. Known for its social realist performing style, it became a groundbreaking work of influence, which brought many more artists, including Ghatak, under the fold of the movement. The play depicted the 1943 famine in Bengal through the ordeals of Pradhan Samaddar, a Bengali peasant and his family. It was performed as an effort to raise funds for the people at the receiving end of the crisis. As Prof Neera Chandhoke has pointed out in The Wire, Nabanna was radical in its politics because it critiqued not just British policies while highlighting that the Bengal famine was man-made and not natural, but also the Zamindari system, for keeping the farmers severely impoverished.