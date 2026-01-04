Thackerays Unveil Joint Manifesto For BMC Polls: Pitch Marathi Mayor

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday released a joint manifesto at Shiv Sena Bhavan - headquarter of SS(UBT) in Mumbai. Their manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, asserts that Mumbai’s next mayor will be a Marathi person.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Thackeray brothers, Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Bmc elections 2026, manifesto
MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray formed an alliance for the BMC elections 2026. Both leaders released their joint manifesto in a press conference on Sunday January 4. Photo: Getty Images
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray unveiled a joint 'Vachan Nama' manifesto for the January 15 BMC polls.

  • They re-asserted that Mumbai’s next mayor will be Marathi person.

  • Manifesto promises welfare measures, infrastructure and transparency, while accusing the BJP of weakening the BMC and falsely claiming credit for past projects.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday unveiled a joint manifesto, titled 'Vachan Nama', ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15. 

The joint release marks a significant political moment, with the Thackeray cousins coming together after years of political estrangement. Uddhav Thackeray also stated that NCP (SP) is an ally partner and the manifesto represents collaborative vision of three parties. 

The manifesto emphasises on Marathi identity and civic governance, with both leaders asserting that the next mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi person. The declaration is being seen as a clear attempt to consolidate regional sentiment in the high-stakes civic polls.

Releasing the document at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Raj Thackeray made his first visit to the Shiv sena (UBT) headquarters after nearly two decades. The two leaders jointly attacked the ruling BJP, accusing it of weakening Mumbai’s civic administration including BMC’s finances and neglecting civic issues.

Similar civic elections in other municipal corporations are also included in the timetable, marking a major phase in local governance contests ahead of the 2026 calendar year. - My BMC Facebook page
Congress Alleges Corruption And Administrative Failure In BMC

BY Outlook News Desk

Thackeray’s Vachan Nama (manifesto) outlines promises related to improving civic infrastructure, affordable housing, public transport, healthcare facilities and education, while stressing accountability and transparency in the functioning of the BMC. The alliance said its focus would be on restoring efficient local governance and protecting the interests of Mumbai’s residents. It also promises to give Rs 1500 monthly to the domestic workers in Mumbai along with subsidised meal thali at Rs 10. 

Related Content
Related Content
BJP leaders celebrating victory in Mumbai. - PTI
From Panchayat To Parliament, BJP Is Powerful In Maharashtra

BY Priyanka Tupe

The Shiv Sena (UBT)- MNS alliance is perceived as a strategic effort to reclaim control of India’s richest municipal body and reassert the Thackeray brand of politics in Mumbai’s civic landscape. Uddhav Thackeray also criticised the Election commission of India and election commission of Maharashtra with allegations of election commission’s biases for the ruling BJP led NDA.

MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) joint rally in Mumbai in 2025 - Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Shiv Sena(UBT)–MNS Alliance Takes Shape; Mumbai Battle Far from Settled 

BY Priyanka Tupe

The Coastal road of Mumbai, Construction of Middle Vaitrana, Uddhav Thackeray’s work during Covid Pandemic were falsely claimed by the BJP, alleged Uddhav Thackeray. 

“However the Election commission refused the booklet distribution describing our work during covid pandemic, nobody can take away the fact that the work I did in my tenure to combat the pandemic was appreciated on a global level including the World Health Organisation. We will share our work during the covid-pandemic under my leadership, come what may.” said Uddhav Thackeray. 

Arial view of empty roads and Mangroves at Charkop sector 8, Mumbai - Shutterstock
Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

BY Jinit Parmar

Published At:
