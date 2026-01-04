Thackerays Unveil Joint Manifesto For BMC Polls: Pitch Marathi Mayor

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray unveiled a joint 'Vachan Nama' manifesto for the January 15 BMC polls.
They re-asserted that Mumbai’s next mayor will be Marathi person.
Manifesto promises welfare measures, infrastructure and transparency, while accusing the BJP of weakening the BMC and falsely claiming credit for past projects.
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday unveiled a joint manifesto, titled 'Vachan Nama', ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15.
The joint release marks a significant political moment, with the Thackeray cousins coming together after years of political estrangement. Uddhav Thackeray also stated that NCP (SP) is an ally partner and the manifesto represents collaborative vision of three parties.
The manifesto emphasises on Marathi identity and civic governance, with both leaders asserting that the next mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi person. The declaration is being seen as a clear attempt to consolidate regional sentiment in the high-stakes civic polls.
Releasing the document at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Raj Thackeray made his first visit to the Shiv sena (UBT) headquarters after nearly two decades. The two leaders jointly attacked the ruling BJP, accusing it of weakening Mumbai’s civic administration including BMC’s finances and neglecting civic issues.
Thackeray’s Vachan Nama (manifesto) outlines promises related to improving civic infrastructure, affordable housing, public transport, healthcare facilities and education, while stressing accountability and transparency in the functioning of the BMC. The alliance said its focus would be on restoring efficient local governance and protecting the interests of Mumbai’s residents. It also promises to give Rs 1500 monthly to the domestic workers in Mumbai along with subsidised meal thali at Rs 10.
The Shiv Sena (UBT)- MNS alliance is perceived as a strategic effort to reclaim control of India’s richest municipal body and reassert the Thackeray brand of politics in Mumbai’s civic landscape. Uddhav Thackeray also criticised the Election commission of India and election commission of Maharashtra with allegations of election commission’s biases for the ruling BJP led NDA.
The Coastal road of Mumbai, Construction of Middle Vaitrana, Uddhav Thackeray’s work during Covid Pandemic were falsely claimed by the BJP, alleged Uddhav Thackeray.
“However the Election commission refused the booklet distribution describing our work during covid pandemic, nobody can take away the fact that the work I did in my tenure to combat the pandemic was appreciated on a global level including the World Health Organisation. We will share our work during the covid-pandemic under my leadership, come what may.” said Uddhav Thackeray.