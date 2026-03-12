IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Unveil Brand New Threads Ahead Of Season Opener - Take A Look

Punjab Kings have moved away from their traditional red and gold colors and integrated blue in their new threads. Take a look at their brand new jersey, which makes its debut on March 31

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Unveil Brand New Threads Ahead Of Season Opener - Take A Look
Shreyas Iyer during Punjab Kings' photoshoot of their new jersey ahead of IPL 2026 Photo: Instagram/Punjab Kings
  • Punjab Kings unveil a brand new jersey for the 2026 Indian Premier League season

  • The franchise has integrated red and blue in their new threads

  • The 2025 runners-up play their opening match on March 31

Two-time runners-up Punjab Kings have unveiled their brand new jersey ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League edition, which starts from March 28 onwards.

The new threads will represent the franchise’s core identity while reflecting the team’s evolution in recent seasons. Punjab had an excellent last season where they finished as runners-up after losing to Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

It was also their first appearance in the play-offs since 2014 and that was made possible because of the overhaul done by the Ricky Ponting-led team management.

Under Ponting's coaching and Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, the Punjab Kings had finished at the summit of the points table. Throughout the league stages, the North Indian outfit had suffered only 4 defeats and won 9 matches to finish with 19 points.

Their fearless approach and attacking intent were key pillars behind their success. And that's why, in order to match their new identity, the franchise has released a brand new kit.

What Is New In Punjab's New Threads?

Punjab Kings have moved away from their traditional red and gold colors and integrated blue in their new threads.

The red and blue brand colours is a combination that represents energy, pride and fearless attitude of the franchise.

The new design introduces a distinctive pattern that begins with the lion motif at the centre, the symbol of the franchise and gradually transitions into diamond-shaped elements across the fabric.

While the lion represents instinct, aggression and raw talent, the diamonds symbolises talent which gets shaped through preparation, high-performance systems and the pressures of top-level competition.

The concept also reflects Punjab Kings’ broader philosophy of identifying young talent, backing them with belief and structure, and helping them grow into match-winners on the biggest stage.

The refreshed jersey comes at a time when the franchise continues to build on its momentum following a strong run last season, signalling a team that is evolving with greater clarity, belief and ambition.

The jersey will make its on-field debut on March 31 when the Kings welcome Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 opener.

Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings Squad

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey.

