World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026: Sumit Antil Wins Gold In Javelin Throw As India Dominate Proceedings On Day 2

The main event of the day was undoubtedly the Javelin throw in the F43/F44/F64 categories, and Antil, winner of back-to-back gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics, spearheaded the Indian charge. He landed the gold medal with a power-packed throw of 69.25 metres

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
India At World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 day 2 report
Sumit Antil during the men's Javelin throw competition at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 in New Delhi Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sumit Antil wins another gold medal in men's Para Javelin throw

  • He threw a power packed 69.25 metre throw

  • India experience a successful day 2 at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix day 2

Double Paralympic Games gold medallist Sumit Antil lived up to his formidable reputation by clinching the top podium spot in Men's Javelin throw as India enjoyed another successful day in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The main event of the day was undoubtedly the Javelin throw in the F43/F44/F64 categories, and Antil, winner of back-to-back gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics, spearheaded the Indian charge.

He landed the gold medal with a power-packed throw of 69.25 metres.

Pushpendra Singh secured the silver medal with a throw of 56.91m, while Poonam Ram took bronze with an effort of 49.48m.

Antil said his winning throw exceeded his own expectations by a couple of metres.

"This time we have multiple tournaments lined up. I will try to perform well in the upcoming competitions. It is an off-season loading phase for me. I was not expecting such a throw; I expected around 67-68m, but the throw was good today at 69.25m. So I am happy, and my team is happy as well," said Antil, the 27-year-old three-time World Championship gold medallist from Sonipat in Haryana.

"I am not changing my technique because we know we are moving in the right direction in our training. Right now, we just need the right conditions where the throw falls perfectly in place. That is why I am participating in tournaments so I can find those conditions somewhere."

Sumit Antil said he has now set his sights on the Asian Para Games later this year in Japan, with a target of breaching the 75-metre mark.

"I am targeting the Asian Games, and the goal is 75m. I haven't achieved it yet in practice, and no athlete has done it yet, but I am working on whatever improvements are possible in technique or strength to reach that mark."

Medals Galore For India On Day 2 At The New Delhi Grand Prix

India also dominated the men's 400m T13 event, with Subodh Bhatt winning gold in 51.88 seconds, followed by Priyanshu Kaushik (53.19 seconds) and Avnil Kumar (56.91 seconds).

In the men's 400m T46/T47 competition, Bhavikkumar Din Bharwad secured gold with a time of 49.89 seconds, while fellow Indian Jasbeer finished close behind to take silver in 50.09 seconds. Ivan Cvetkovic of Serbia won bronze with 50.93 seconds.

India continued its dominance in the wheelchair category of the men's 400m T53/T54 event, sweeping the podium with Manojkumar Sabapathi winning gold in 54.33 seconds, Anil Kumar taking silver in 57.57 seconds, and Manikandan Jothi securing bronze with a time of 1:01.94.

The women's events also saw strong performances from Indian athletes. In the 400m T11/T12 event, Tejalben Amraji Damor won gold with a time of 57.53 seconds, Lalitha Killaka secured silver in 1:07.92, and Shalini Chaudhary completed another Indian podium sweep with bronze in 1:16.79.

Lakshmi won gold in women's shot put F36/F37/F40 with a throw of 7.76 metres, while Akutai Sitaram Ulbhagat claimed silver with 5.49m and Chimi Dema of Bhutan secured bronze with 5.27m.

India also swept the podium in men's long jump T42/T63, with Shaliesh Kumar winning gold with a jump of 5.47 metres, Ramsingbhai Govindbhai Padhiyar securing silver with 4.68m, and Solairaj Jagannathan taking bronze with 3.23m.

Another clean sweep came in men's shot put F46, where Rohit Kumar clinched gold with a throw of 14.35 metres, Devendra Singh Gurjar won silver with 13.97m, and Lokesh Akula secured bronze with 10.92m.

India continued its strong showing in throwing events with Sahil Salim Sayyad winning gold in the men's discus throw F51/F55 with 36.83 metres, followed by Sukhchain with silver (30.49m) and Sudhir with bronze (28.78m).

India also dominated the men's javelin throw F40/F41, with Sunil Kumar winning gold with 32.58 metres, Prince Kumar securing silver with 31.23m, and Kathir Dhanasekaran finishing with bronze with 18.73m.

