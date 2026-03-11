World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026: WPA Chief Upholds 'One Set Of Rules' As Russians Compete Under National Flag

India hosts the 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi from March 11–13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, featuring 257 athletes from eight nations. Russia will be the second-largest contingent with 26 entries, behind host India

Devendra Jhajharia President of PCI and Paul Fitzgerald President of World Para Athletics Photo: Paralympic Committee of India
More than a decade after disappearing from the Paralympic podium, the Russian flag and anthem returned at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, the first time since 2014. As India hosts the 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi, WPA chief Paul Fitzgerald said the move followed a democratic vote.

The development follows a decision by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to restore Russia and Belarus as full members, allowing their athletes to compete under their national flag and anthem again.

The decision has sparked protests during the 2026 Winter Paralympics, while also allowing Russian athletes competing at the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix to celebrate victories under their national flag and anthem if they win their events.

Speaking on the matter, Fitzgerald said the move followed a vote by members of the IPC.

“The International Paralympic Committee held a democratic vote. All members got together and decided to allow Russia and Belarus to become full members of the International Paralympic Committee again, which means they can compete under their own flag,” Fitzgerald told Outlook India.

“We’re in the business of opportunity. The athletes who are coming here to compete are coming here to show not only to their own families, communities and countries what’s possible for people with disabilities when they’re given an opportunity to compete in sport,” he said.

Fitzgerald added that his role is focused on sport rather than politics. “I’m not a politician. I’m not responsible for what kind of conflicts are out there in the world. I’m in the business of ensuring that people have access to equipment, to competitive competitions and to equal sport.”

When asked whether competing under their own flag could matter to athletes, Fitzgerald said, “Sport connects people. It doesn’t divide them. The ability to compete together under one set of rules, with the same conditions, and then see who’s the best on that day,” he said.

The New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix runs from March 11–13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, featuring around 257 athletes from eight nations, including a 219-member India contingent. With 26 entries, Russia will be the second-largest contingent at the event behind the hosts.

When asked whether ongoing conflicts could impact participation, Fitzgerald spoke about the logistical challenges that can affect international participation in para-sport events, including travel disruptions and accessibility requirements.

“It’s complex to bring anyone internationally for any international event, let alone a para-sport event which has additional complications with regards to accessibility and transport for individuals or their equipment. It would be a shame to have that impact."

He added, “But what can we do? We make the best out of our situation that we have and we move forward giving the opportunity to those who were able to make it here,” he said.

Responding to a question about the financial difficulties many countries face in sending athletes to international competitions, Fitzgerald said global economic disparities remain a challenge.

“I don’t think that we can solve as an international federation global economic inequities,” he said.

“What we can do is provide closer-to-home opportunities. We encourage national investments in national events and try to be broadly placed around the world for international events so that there is an opportunity closer to home.”

When asked whether war-like situations affect para-sports and para-athletes more because of their additional requirements, Fitzgerald said the challenges can be greater due to the extra support and resources needed.

“Yeah, I think sport is the same no matter what it is. There are athletes training and competing. Para-sport has additional requirements — accessibility, equipment, accommodation and transport. All of those things are extra,” he said.

“Sometimes it means a support personnel or a guide if you're vision impaired. These are extra costs. So on top of all of the challenges that an athlete has, there are the extra challenges that a para-athlete has. This is why it's so important to build community.”

India will continue to host international para-athletics competitions in the coming years. Fitzgerald confirmed that World Para Athletics has a hosting agreement with the Paralympic Committee of India through 2028.

“We will be here this year, 2027 and 2028,” he said.

Russia’s return marks the first appearance of the country’s flag at a Paralympic Games since the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi.

Russian athletes had previously been barred from competing under their national symbols following a state-sponsored doping scandal, with further sanctions imposed after the country’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

