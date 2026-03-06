Khelo India Tribal Games 2026: 'Part of Expanding Opportunities', Says Sports Minister Mandaviya Ahead Of KITG Launch

The logo, theme song and mascot of the first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) were formally unveiled at the Late B. R. Yadav Sports Stadium in Bilaspur on December 23

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Khelo India Tribal Games 2026
Official logo of the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Photo: Special Arrangement/SAI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games to be held in Chhattisgarh

  • Raipur, Jagdalpur and Sarguja will be the hosting cities

  • There will be 7 medal sports – Athletics, Football, Hockey and Weightlifting, among others

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games will be held between March 25 and April 6 in three cities in Chhattisgarh – Raipur, Jagdalpur and Sarguja. This was announced by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

The Games will feature seven medal sports – athletics, football, hockey, weightlifting, archery, swimming and wrestling. There will be two demonstration sports – mallakhamb and kabaddi. KITG will see representation from most states and Union Territories of India.

“The Khelo India Tribal Games are part of our expanding footprint that offers an opportunity and scope to every young person wanting to play a sport. It is part of PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2024 and sports has a massive role to play in that journey,” said Dr Mandaviya.

The logo, theme song and mascot of the first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) were formally unveiled at the Late B. R. Yadav Sports Stadium in Bilaspur on December 23. The launch ceremony was graced by Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Sao.

Related Content
High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS). - SAI
Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Army Dominates Nordic Podiums, Hails HAWS As Crucible
J&K Sports Council officials flagged off the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Anti-Drug rally - Special Arrangement/SAI
Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Anti-Drugs Rally Organized Ahead Of Second Leg In Gulmarg
Khelo India Winter Games: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates Ladakh For Event Excellence - Special Arrangement
Khelo India Winter Games Begin: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates Ladakh For Event Excellence
Akshay Patil (in front) during the Khelo India Beach Games.. - KIBG 2026
Khelo India Beach Games 2026: How Tug-of-war Transformed Akshay Patil's Life And Career
Related Content

Dr Mandaviya stressed how the Games will strengthen the talent base emerging from tribal areas. “Tapping talent from tribal regions is key and continuously expanding our athlete-base is the requirement of the hour. We are ensuring that talented youngsters from tribal communities are identified early, supported systematically, and integrated into the national sports framework,” Dr Mandaviya added.

The KITG 2026 will be jointly managed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association, National Sports Federations and the Chhattisgarh state organising committee, with technical standards benchmarked against international competitions.

The official mascot ‘Morveer’, is a name deeply rooted in Chhattisgarh’s cultural ethos. Derived from two powerful words — ‘Mor’, meaning mine or our own in Chhattisgarhi, and ‘Veer’, symbolising courage and valour — Morveer represents the spirit, pride and identity of India’s tribal communities.

Chhattisgarh becoming the first state to host this landmark national event, dedicated exclusively to tribal athletes, marks a significant milestone in India’s sporting journey aimed at tribal empowerment and grassroots inclusion.

The Khelo India Tribal Games are part of the Khelo India Scheme, a flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, aimed at promoting mass participation and sporting excellence. Khelo India Games have been declared an ‘Event of National Importance’ in 2020 under the Sports Broadcasting Signals Act, 2007.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Semi-Final Win Over ENG In Mumbai

  2. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

  3. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  2. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

  3. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  4. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  5. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  4. US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, 80 Sailors Dead

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: IDF Launches New Wave Of Strikes On Iran

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century