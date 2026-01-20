Khelo India Winter Games Begin: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates Ladakh For Event Excellence

KIWG 2026 opens in Leh as 1,060 participants compete in ice sports till January 26, before snow events move to Gulmarg later this year officially

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Khelo India Winter Games: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates Ladakh
Khelo India Winter Games: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates Ladakh For Event Excellence Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Leh-leg of the KIWG 2026 was declared open by Lt Governor of UT Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, lauds PM Modi for his sports vision

  • Figure skating has been added to the ice skating programme for the first time

  • Around 1060, including athletes and coaches, will participate in the Games, the first leg of which concludes on Jan 26

The curtains went up on the sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games at the Nawang Dorjan Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Ladakh on Tuesday. The Ladakh phase of the winter Games, that will host ice sports like skating and hockey, will conclude on January 26. This is the third time that the Union Territory of Ladakh is hosting KIWG. The snow leg of KIWG will be held in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir later this year.

At a colourful opening ceremony, punctuated by traditional music and dance and an exhibition ice hockey match between Army XI and UT Ladakh, Khelo India Winter Games 2026 were declared open by the Lt Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta.

The first leg of Khelo India Winter Games 2026 will be organised by the Youth Services and Sports department of the Union Territory of Ladakh under the supervision of the Sports Authority of India. The technical expertise for the conduct of the Games will be provided by the national sports promotional bodies/federations managing ice sports.

In a message to Ladakh, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister for Youth Affairs & Affairs, said: “I congratulate the Union Territory of Ladakh for successfully hosting the Khelo India Winter Games once again and for demonstrating, with confidence and capability, that India’s winter sports future is being built from the Himalayas outward. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ladakh has emerged as a symbol of what focused policy, infrastructure development, and local commitment can achieve. The manner in which these Games have been organised sends a clear national signal that winter sports are now an integral part of India’s competitive sporting framework and will be pursued with seriousness, scale, and long-term intent.”

Related Content
Related Content

Mandaviya added, “The Khelo India Winter Games 2026 have been deliberately designed as a two-leg competition, with ice sports in Leh followed by snow events in February at Gulmarg in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, to build depth, continuity, and high-quality competitive exposure for athletes. This structure allows athletes to test themselves across varied terrains and conditions, closely aligned with international winter sport standards. Such sustained domestic competition is essential if India is to move beyond sporadic participation and steadily build credibility, consistency, and competitiveness in winter Olympic disciplines over the coming years.”

In his speech, Gupta expressed how Ladakh has benefitted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision on promotion of sports in India. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s sporting culture has received a renewed impetus. Through the Khelo India initiative, youth empowerment, physical fitness, and sporting excellence have been elevated as national priorities.”

Gupta added: “Hosting the Khelo India Winter Games continuously for the past three years is a matter of great pride for Ladakh. It reflects the nation’s confidence in Ladakh’s capability, commitment, and excellence in event management.”

One thousand and sixty participants, including 480 athletes, will take part in KIWG 2026 to be played across three venues – the new-look NDS Stadium, Gupukh’s Pond and the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre rink. Figure skating, an Olympic sport where Indians are showing international progress, is making its debut at these Games. Some of India’s best skaters will be taking part in this edition of KIWG.

Present in the opening ceremony were Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, the Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil, senior officials of the UT administration including chief secretary Ashish Kundra, senior officials of the Sports Authority of India among others.

In keeping with PM Modi’s vision, Gupta said Ladakh was also taking rapid strides in sports development. “Ladakh has recently been endowed with its first-ever Sports Policy. This policy focuses on talent identification at the school level; creating an inclusive sports ecosystem for women and Divyang athletes; strengthening the Ladakh Sports Council; providing four per cent reservation in government jobs for outstanding sportspersons; assured scholarships; cash awards of up to INR 100 crore; development of international-standard sports infrastructure; expansion of centres of excellence; advanced training programmes; incentives for coaches; integration of sports with education; and promotion of sports tourism. This policy will inspire the youth of Ladakh and provide them with pathways to pursue sports professionally.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sanskriti Gupta Finish Well | Mumbai Indians 154/5 (20)

  2. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  3. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  4. Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Thailand Edge Past Zimbabwe By 1 Run In Nail-Biting Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic, Australian Open: Japanese Survives First-Round Scare To Win Three-Setter

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Highlights, Australian Open: Japanese Survives Early Scare, Wins Opener In Three Sets

  4. Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Enters Second Round - Data Debrief

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  2. Inside Narratives Of The BMC Elections: Batengete Toh Katenge & Existence Of Marathi Manoos 

  3. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  4. Yogi Orders SIT Probe Into Noida Engineer’s Death, Flags Accident Hotspots

  5. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  4. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins