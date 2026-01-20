Khelo India Winter Games Begin: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates Ladakh For Event Excellence

In a message to Ladakh, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister for Youth Affairs & Affairs, said: “I congratulate the Union Territory of Ladakh for successfully hosting the Khelo India Winter Games once again and for demonstrating, with confidence and capability, that India’s winter sports future is being built from the Himalayas outward. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ladakh has emerged as a symbol of what focused policy, infrastructure development, and local commitment can achieve. The manner in which these Games have been organised sends a clear national signal that winter sports are now an integral part of India’s competitive sporting framework and will be pursued with seriousness, scale, and long-term intent.”