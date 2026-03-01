The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath and a rock at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. Photo: Leo Correa

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath and a rock at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. Photo: Leo Correa